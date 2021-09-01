House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.: Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, BIC to Lead Cross-Industry Best Practices Sharing on Leadership, Diversity & Inclusion at Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

2021 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky to inspire and enable greater gender equality in the Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) announced today that several of the world's best Companies including Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, BIC, Aramex, General Motors, Cigna, DHL, Ethicon, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies will collaborate to share best practices on leadership, diversity & inclusion and success at the 2021 Middle East Edition ofBreak the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women which will be held as a hybrid (live and virtual) summit onSept 28, 2021 at the Oberoi, Dubai.

Participating Companies at the summit will be able to share and access cutting-edge, cross-industryknowledgeand mentoring on growth via better leadership, success and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Each participating company will delegate a team to the summit. Diversity & Inclusion champion Companies Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding and BIC will lead the agenda as the key sponsor partners alongside Industry Partners AMCHAM Dubai, AMCHAM Abu Dhabi and The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce. Members of the Industry partners for the summit will enjoy discounted delegate pricing to join this summit. Participating Company and sponsor slots are open at this point.

Confirmed speakers at the summit include Tolga Cebe, Vice President and General Manager Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company, Claudia Navarro, Vice President Marketing Eurasia & Middle East, The Coca-Cola Company; James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding;Sue Donoghue, Arab Cluster CEO (Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia), DHL;Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East-Africa at BIC; Vishnu Kalra, Vice President, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Ethicon Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies;Gabriella Planojevic, Global Talent Development Director, Aramex;Luay Al Shurafa, President, Managing Director, Africa and Middle East, General Motors; Noeleen Kelly, General Manager UAE and Lower Gulf, Fine Hygienic Holding; Jerome Droesch, CEO MEA & SEA, Board Member India and Turkey, Cigna; Julie Lewis, Director, Mountain High, Alex von Behr, President, vBAssociates and Sr. Advisor, House of Rose Professional. The summit will be led by Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional.

Peter Van den Broeck, Senior VP, GM Middle East-Africa at BIC commented: "We are delighted to be a partner and a sponsor of the 2021 Middle East Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky event. At BIC, we are committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture where team members can unleash their full potential and where they're encouraged to be curious about, understand, and welcome each other's backgrounds, experiences, cultures, and perspectives. Break the ceiling touch the sky speaks to values that make up the foundation of our organization, and it is our utmost pleasure to be long-standing partners, globally, as well as in the Middle East and Africa."

Claudia Navarro, Vice President Marketing Eurasia & Middle East at The Coca-Cola Company shared, "Diversity & inclusion is close to our hearts. We strive to create a work environment that empowers, educates and inspires both cultural and gender diversity across all levels of the organization. We believe that diversity is a precursor to a culture of empathy, and innovation. We are happy to partner with Break the ceiling touch the sky which will give participants an opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, network with peers and chart their own individual courses for success."

Commented James Michael Lafferty, CEO of Fine Hygienic Holding, "In 2018 we joined the Break the ceiling touch the sky movement via a partnership with the summit in the Middle East and in Singapore. Inspired by the many sharings of success on gender diversity in particular we made rapid progress, going from zero women leaders on our senior management team to over 30% in just a few months. We have step-changed our business results. Learning and sharing across industries on Diversity & Inclusion is a critical part of our game plan for success and we are proud to be a Platinum sponsor of the 2021 Middle East Edition of the summit - a forum at which we know we will once again be inspired by many other great companies and will also be able to share our progress and best practices."

The 2021 Middle East Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky is an important pillar of the global Break the ceiling touch the sky network with editions in the Middle East, North America, Europe, India, China, Africa, ANZ, and Singapore. The summit supports HORP's MISSION 2029 FOR A BETTER WORLD - the 10 year action plan to quintuple the number of Female CEOs in the worlds 500 largest Companies (from 14 in 2020 to 70 in 2029) and to double the number of Male CEOs in the same group actively investing in gender diversity & inclusion.

Concluded Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit: "We are delighted to announce these great companies coming together to share best practices for growth and success in the Middle East via leadership and gender diversity & inclusion in particular. Gender diverse Companies across the world are delivering better financial results, growing better leaders and delivering better business. This is also true of the Middle East. We strongly encourage Companies that wish to join this collaboration to register your team participation directly at www.houseofroseprofessional.com and benefit from the cross-industry sharing at the summit."

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd (HORP) is a global leader across the Talent , Training and Transformation businesses and has since mid 2014 enabled and inspired over 25000 women leaders to greater success via Break the ceiling touch the sky.

