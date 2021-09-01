Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.09.2021 | 08:04
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Merger by conversion of two sub-funds

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Merger by conversion of two sub-funds

PR Newswire

London, August 31

VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. , a public investment company with variable capital (een beleggingsmaatschappij met veranderlijk kapitaal), having its seat in Amsterdam

Announcement of the merger by conversion of two sub-funds of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. VanEck Asset Management B.V., the Manager of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V., intends to merge (by conversion) the sub-fund VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF into the sub-fund VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF on 8 October.

More information can be found at www.vaneck.com

Amsterdam, 1 September 2021

The management board
VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.