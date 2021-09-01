VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Merger by conversion of two sub-funds

VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. , a public investment company with variable capital (een beleggingsmaatschappij met veranderlijk kapitaal), having its seat in Amsterdam

Announcement of the merger by conversion of two sub-funds of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V. VanEck Asset Management B.V., the Manager of VanEck Vectors ETFs N.V., intends to merge (by conversion) the sub-fund VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF into the sub-fund VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF on 8 October.

Amsterdam, 1 September 2021

