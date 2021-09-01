Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
01.09.2021 | 08:04
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation - Allianz SE EUR RT1 Perp

PR Newswire

London, September 1

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

01 September 2021

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR Benchmark

Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Restricted Tier 1 Notes

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 20774751817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:Allianz SE
Guarantor (if any):none
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR benchmark
Description:Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Restricted T1 Notes
Offer price:tbc
Other offer terms:standalone, denoms 200k, ISIN DE000A3E5TR0
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BofA Securities
Citigroup
CACIB
Deutsche Bank AG
HSBC Bank plc
Stabilisation period expected to start on:01 September 2021
Stabilisation period expected to end on:no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Luxembourg Euro MTF

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END

© 2021 PR Newswire
