- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Results from Human Challenge Trial of its RSV Vaccine Candidate.
- • Bavarian Nordic says study achieved the primary endpoint
- • Bavarian Nordic Study Demonstrated up to a 79% efficacy in reducing symptomatic RSV infections
- • The phase 2 double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial enrolled healthy adult volunteers, 18-50 years of age who were randomized to receive either a single vaccination of MVA-BN RSV or placebo
- • Volunteers were challenged intranasally with an RSV type A strain 28 days after vaccination. A total of 61 subjects were evaluable
- • Bavarian says will discuss results with regulatory authorities and will announce Phase 3 next steps in Q4
