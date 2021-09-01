Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -3

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report 01-Sep-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emerging Strong as Recovery Commences

Occupancy levels improving month on month

Dermot Crowley to assume role of CEO on 31 October

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London | 1 September 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces its results for the six month period ended 30 June 2021.

Results Summary H1 2021 H1 2020 Variance EURmillion Revenue 39.6 80.8 (51.0%) Segments EBITDAR1 6.7 15.6 (57.1%) Adjusted EBITDA1 1.4 10.1 (85.8%) Loss before tax (37.8) (70.9) 46.6% Basic loss per share (cents) (13.6) (34.0) 60.0% Adjusted basic loss per share1 (cents) (14.5) (13.1) (10.7%) Group key performance indicators H1 2021 H1 2020 Variance Occupancy % 19.9% 34.3% Average room rate1 (EUR) 81.99 95.28 (13.9%) RevPAR1 (EUR) 16.28 32.69 (50.2%)

PROTECTING OUR PEOPLE, CASH AND BUSINESS

-- Hotels now fully re-opened having remained operational for essential services throughout the period inline with government restrictions

-- Positive Adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.4 million driven by strong operational management

-- Cash outflow2 of EUR24 million for the first six months

-- Proactive working capital management and government support schemes allowed us to protect employmentwithin the Group and preserve cash during periods of low occupancies

-- Maintained engagement with our employees enabling the business to effectively ramp up with an engagedworkforce as economies re-open

WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE RECOVERY

-- Increasing demand for staycations since hotels fully re-opened for leisure in May (UK) and June (ROI)

-- Group occupancy3 of 44% in June 2021 - increasing to 58% in July and 68% in August

-- Strong customer satisfaction scores since re-opening

STRONG BALANCE SHEET PROVIDES SECURITY, FLEXIBILITY AND THE ENGINE FOR FUTURE GROWTH

-- Robust balance sheet backed by EUR1.2 billion in property, plant and equipment (no significant change toproperty valuations since 31 December 2020)

-- Liquidity remains strong with cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR270 million at 30 June 2021

-- Gearing remains conservative with Net Debt to Value1 of 27% (31 December 2020: 23%)

REMAINING FOCUSED ON LONG-TERM GROWTH

-- Current pipeline of over 2,600 rooms in prime locations which will see UK footprint surpass Dublin by2025

-- Opening of new Maldron Hotel Glasgow City in August 2021; further six hotels on track to open by May 2022

-- Reputation with current and prospective landlords has been enhanced

STRATEGIC AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

RE-OPENING DELIVERS STRONG RECOVERY

-- Dalata hotels have fully re-opened with trading improving markedly during the summer period. Our strategyto retain our core teams throughout the pandemic ensured a swift and smooth re-opening.

-- The Group earned positive Adjusted EBITDA despite hotels only open for essential services for themajority of the period. The impact of reduced trading was mitigated through pro-active cost control measures andthe utilisation of government supports.

-- Really encouraging occupancy for the Group of 44% in June, 58% in July and 68% in August as the recoverystarts to take hold across all our markets. Occupancies at our Dublin and London hotels will remain lower until thereturn of international travel and large events, but this has been partially offset by staycations.

RETENTION OF CORE TEAMS CRITICAL TO BUSINESS SUCCESS

-- We continued to stay in constant contact with our people through our employee app and providing learningand development opportunities with over 44,000 courses completed on Dalata Online during the first six months of2021. This ensured our people were well prepared and motivated when returning to work. This in turn allows uscontinue to provide our guests with the excellent Dalata experience they are accustomed to. Our hotels areachieving strong customer satisfaction scores since re-opening.

-- We have renewed the accreditation of our Dalata Keep Safe Programme with Bureau Veritas, a world leaderin Health and Safety testing, inspection and certification. This gives our guests, employees and suppliers thecomfort that we are operating our hotels safely in line with best practice health and safety protocols.

MAINTAINING STRONG CULTURE AND VALUES

-- The Board has appointed Dermot Crowley to succeed Pat McCann as CEO on 31 October 2021 following arigorous selection process. Dermot has played a key role in the development of the business since 2012 and iscommitted to continuing to grow the business and protecting and enhancing the Dalata culture.

-- Following Dermot's appointment as CEO, Carol Phelan was promoted to CFO. Since joining the business in2014, Carol has been key member of the management team developing the finance and treasury function post IPO.

-- The Board, through the Nomination committee, is continuing to address the question of Board composition.It is expected that a new non-executive director will be appointed before the end of 2021.

-- ESG performance remains a top priority for management. We have accelerated our ESG initiatives despitethe challenges from Covid-19 and are currently developing a 3-year ESG Strategy plan that will be launched by Q12022. Dalata achieved 36 gold and 8 silver awards with Green Tourism in 2021, representing significant progress onour 2019 scores.

GROWTH STRATEGY REMAINS COMPELLING

-- We opened our first hotel in Scotland, the 300-room Maldron Hotel Glasgow City in August. The hotelmanagement team is made up of existing Dalata employees who will ensure that the Dalata culture and operating modelare adopted from the outset.

-- We are excited to open a further six hotels in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin between Decemberthis year and May 2022, totalling over 1,500 rooms. We have started the construction of Maldron Hotel Shoreditch inLondon. The remaining pipeline of four hotels, including one hotel in Ireland and three in the UK, are at thepre-construction phase. Our Acquisitions and Development team are continuously looking at opportunities to add tothis pipeline.

-- Dalata's robust balance sheet, backed by EUR1.2 billion of hotel assets, and strong financial position withcash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR293 million at the end of August, ensures the Group iswell-positioned to avail of future opportunities for leases.

-- We remain confident that our enhanced reputation as a strong reliable covenant will provide us with anadvantage in securing new opportunities as we expand our pipeline in the future.

UpdatED LTIP performance condition

In line with guidance from the Investment Association, the Group deferred the finalisation of the performance condition target ranges in respect of the 2021 share awards granted on 3 March 2021, in light of the uncertainty concerning future market conditions due to the impact of Covid-19. The Group confirms that the performance condition measures and targets in respect of the 2021 share awards made on 3 March 2021 are as set out below:

Threshold Maximum Performance condition Weighting (25% vesting) (100% vesting) TSRA 50% Median Upper quartile Free cash flow per share (FCPS)B 50% EUR0.35 EUR0.47

A Total shareholder return (TSR) is measured against a bespoke comparator group of 20 listed peer companies in the travel and leisure sector. For performance between the median and upper quartile, vesting is determined by assessing between which two ranked companies Dalata's TSR falls and calculating vesting on a linear basis between the two companies.

B Basic free cash flow per share (FCPS)1 achieved in the year ending 31 December 2023. The adoption of FCPS instead of EPS (as initially set out in the annual report) follows careful consideration of the needs of the business as it recovers from the disruption of the pandemic and continues the execution of its growth strategy. We intend to consult with shareholders on this and other matters concerning the implementation of remuneration policy later this year.

OUTLOOK

Following the full re-opening of the hospitality industry in May in the UK and June in Ireland, Covid-19 restrictions continue to be relaxed as the rollout of vaccines in both countries reaches an advanced stage with more than 60% of the entire population fully vaccinated in both countries. The UK has lifted many of the legal restrictions introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19. In Ireland non-essential international travel was permitted from 19 July but restrictions on large events remain in place. The Irish Government has published a road map on the easing of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions with most restrictions expected to be lifted by 22 October.

As expected, there was strong domestic demand for hotel stays once restrictions were lifted with occupancies improving month on month and hitting 68% in August. It is expected the improved trading environment will deliver an increase in earnings with Adjusted EBITDA for July and August projected to be approximately EUR24 million. In addition, the Group had combined cash resources and undrawn debt facilities of EUR293 million at the end of August 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -2-

While the emergence of new variants remains a threat, the progress being made on the rollout of vaccines across Europe and globally is very encouraging. The outlook for the near term remains uncertain at present. A strong recovery in domestic leisure is underway and we expect domestic corporate business to further recover this month given the progressive easing of restrictions. The timing of the recovery of international leisure and corporate travel is somewhat uncertain but the ongoing global rollout of vaccines is a very positive influencing factor. The recovery of international travel is important for our Dublin and London hotels.

The Group will continue to implement measures to combat the impact of Covid-19 on the business. In addition, our Acquisitions and Development team are assessing distressed opportunities as they arise. Our reputation as a strong reliable covenant has been enhanced through the course of the pandemic and we are confident that this will place Dalata in a stronger position to secure further growth opportunities.

The Group's asset backing and strong liquidity ensure it is well-positioned to withstand any remaining Covid-19 restrictions in 2021 and participate in the recovery of global tourism. The hospitality sector has historically shown tremendous resilience to recover from other demand shocks and crises. As a result, the Board remain confident that Dalata is well placed to benefit with its strong balance sheet, young, well-invested portfolio and experienced and motivated teams at hotels and central office.

Pat McCann, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented:

"I am pleased to report our hotels have successfully re-opened to all guests in recent months. As a sense of normality returns to society, the demand for domestic leisure has increased across Ireland and the UK. Our people have skilfully managed the re-opening and are once again providing our guests with an exceptional experience.

As I reflect on my time at Dalata, I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a Group. Through good times and bad, the dedication and resilience shown by our teams has been admirable. This has never been tested to such a great degree as during the course of the last 18 months. Our values and beliefs have shone a light to guide us through this difficult time and we will come out the other side more confident than ever in our abilities and in how we operate our business. Our skilled and wonderful people will drive the business to new heights in the future.

It gives me great pleasure to be handing over the reins of the business to Dermot Crowley on 31 October 2021. Dermot has been instrumental in the development of the business and execution of our strategy since he joined in 2012 and has been selected by the Board to succeed me as CEO. I have known Dermot for over twenty years, and I am confident he will lead Dalata through the next phase of growth while maintaining the wonderful culture and people focus that we have built together at Dalata.

As I prepare to step aside from my time at Dalata, I will be watching its progress with great enthusiasm. The Group has all the attributes to be a great success into the future, with superb people at its core. We are entering a period of great opportunity in the hotel industry. Dalata has a wonderful reputation with stakeholders across all areas of the business and is strongly positioned to take advantage of future opportunities in new and existing markets. I have full confidence in the Dalata team as it embarks on this pursuit".

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group CEO Designate, commented:

"I am honoured to have been chosen by the Board to succeed Pat as CEO. I have known Pat for over 20 years, during which he has given me great guidance and support which I hugely appreciate. I plan to continue to uphold the strong culture and values we have built together at Dalata.

The roll out of vaccines in both Ireland, the UK and globally has been very encouraging to date. International travel in Ireland returned on 19 July and restrictions were relaxed in the UK earlier in the summer. This is an important development as our hotels in Dublin and London require the return of international travel for occupancies to recover more substantially.

The Irish and UK governments have provided tremendous supports to the hospitality industry over the last 18 months which have greatly helped us in weathering this crisis and protecting employment. As the hospitality industry begins to recover and these supports unwind, it is important to bear in mind that it will take some time for the industry to fully recover. One key support has been the reduced VAT rate of 9% in Ireland which should be extended further to support the industry and the large number of jobs that depend on it.

Our HR team have been instrumental in building a strong framework around how we recruit, retain and develop our people. Our Dalata Academy and the wealth of training opportunities available within the organisation allows our people to constantly grow and develop, making Dalata a great place to work in the hospitality industry in both Ireland and the UK. I am delighted to reveal that 2021 will see our largest ever graduate intake.

ESG considerations continue to be front and centre of everything we do at Dalata and we have made further progress in this area in the last six months. We believe that embedding sustainability across all areas of the business will give us a competitive advantage in the future. Following a rigorous tendering process, we have partnered with a leading ESG Advisory firm to support the development of our 3-year ESG Strategy plan which will be launched by Q1 2022. Our ESG strategy plan will be aligned with best practice and will bring together and complement our current actions and objectives. We are also committed to setting climate targets that align with TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures). I am delighted that our hotels received 36 gold and 8 silver awards with Green Tourism in 2021 representing significant progress on our previous results. This provides us with a solid platform across all hotels from which we can build and improve.

Our financial position remains very strong and we have protected our cash through strong operational management, cutting non-essential costs and availing of government supports. Our asset backed balance sheet has continued to serve us well and will give us great flexibility and security as we look at opportunities that begin to arise.

I am delighted that we have opened our first hotel in Scotland with the Maldron Hotel Glasgow City on 3 August. This 300-room hotel is ideally located on Renfrew Street in the city centre. The project was successfully managed by our Acquisitions and Development team in conjunction with our development partners, before handing over to the management team at the hotel. As is the case with all our new hotels, the senior management team was promoted from within the Group, highlighting our ability to provide our people with opportunities to grow and develop within Dalata while de-risking the execution of our growth plans.

We will add a further six hotels to the Dalata portfolio between December 2021 and May 2022. This includes our first ever hotel in Bristol, two hotels in Manchester city centre, a Clayton Hotel in Glasgow to complement our existing Maldron hotel in the city and two hotels in Dublin. These new openings along with the future openings planned for 2023 and 2024 are transforming our portfolio. Our teams will continue to work on sourcing and securing additional projects to add to our pipeline in the future".

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 13 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,561 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 11 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding over 2,600 bedrooms in total. For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR39.6 million and a loss after tax of EUR30.4 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Conference Call Details | Analysts and Institutional Investors

Management will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 08:30 BST (03:30 ET) today 1 September 2021, and this can be accessed using the contact details below.

From Ireland dial: +353 1 431 1252

From the UK dial: +44 3333 000 804

From the USA dial: +1 631 913 1422

From other locations dial: +353 1 431 1252

Participant PIN code: 16039997#

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Pat McCann, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate Carol Phelan, CFO Niamh Carr, Group Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

Note on forward-looking information

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -3-

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Half Year 2021 Financial Performance

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2021 2020 Revenue 39.6 80.8 Segments EBITDAR1 6.7 15.6 Hotel variable lease costs - (0.3) Segments EBITDA1 6.7 15.3 Other income 0.2 0.2 Central costs (4.4) (4.3) Share-based payments expense (1.1) (1.1) Adjusted EBITDA1 1.4 10.1 Adjusting items4 2.1 (40.6) EBITDA1 3.5 (30.5) Depreciation of PPE and amortisation (13.7) (13.8) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (9.8) (10.6) Operating loss (20.0) (54.9) Interest on lease liabilities (11.8) (10.9) Other interest and finance costs (6.0) (5.1) Loss before tax (37.8) (70.9) Tax credit 7.4 7.8 Loss for the period (30.4) (63.1) Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 161 (16.0) (5.3) Loss per share (cents) - basic (13.6) (34.0) Adjusted loss per share1 (cents) - basic (14.5) (13.1) Adjusted loss per share excluding the impact of IFRS 161 (cents) (13.1) (10.4) - basic Hotel EBITDAR margin1 16.9% 19.3%

Summary of hotel performance

The Group's business continued to be significantly impacted by Covid-19 during the first six months of 2021 with revenue decreasing by 51.0% on H1 2020 (80.4% on H1 2019) to EUR39.6 million. For most of the period, the Group's hotels were only open for essential business. Hotels in the UK were permitted to re-open for outdoor dining during April. The Group's hotels fully re-opened for overnight leisure stays on 17 May in England and Wales, 24 May in Northern Ireland and 2 June in Ireland. However, some government restrictions remained in place at this point including restrictions on international travel, certain large events and public gatherings with limited numbers at weddings.

Six months ended Like for Like occupancy1 Six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2021 Dublin 19.1% 38.0% Regional Ireland 23.9% 30.1% UK 21.2% 33.0%

Occupancy for the Group amounted to 14%5 in Q1 2021 underpinned by demand for essential services only. Trading was higher in the same quarter last year where the Group experienced normal trading conditions in January and February 2020 before it was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 onwards. Trade increased into Q2 2021 as hotels re-opened with occupancy for the Group reaching 44%5 in June driven by domestic leisure demand. However, Dublin and London hotels continue to be significantly impacted by restrictions on international travel and a lack of events which are required before occupancies in these regions can recover more substantially.

Segments EBITDAR decreased by 57.1% to EUR6.7 million for the six month period. Pro-active cost control and the continued utilisation of government grants and assistance helped mitigate the financial impact of reduced trading levels. The Group continued to maintain significant savings across all categories of expenditure. This included variable costs such as the cost of food and beverage purchases, consumables for bedrooms and commissions which decreased substantially during the period when the hotels were closed.

The Group continued to benefit from the utilisation of government supports during the first six months of the year (EUR29.1 million). The Group received wage subsidies of EUR17.2 million to support the incomes of employees and government grants amounting to EUR5.8 million which were introduced to support businesses during the pandemic and contribute towards re-opening and other operating costs. The Group has also received financial assistance by way of commercial rates waivers from the Irish and UK governments for the first six months of 2021 (EUR6.1 million).

Performance Review | Segmental Analysis

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK.

1. Dublin Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Room revenue 10.6 29.9 Food and beverage revenue 3.8 10.9 Other revenue 1.7 4.0 Total revenue 16.1 44.8 EBITDAR 2.1 13.4 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 13.3% 29.9% Performance statistics (like for like)5 Occupancy 19.1% 38.0% Average room rate (EUR) 74.92 99.48 RevPAR (EUR) 14.31 37.82 RevPAR % change on six months ended 30 June 2020 (62.2%) RevPAR % change on six months ended 30 June 2019 (86.4%) Dublin owned and leased portfolio Hotels 16 16 Room numbers 4,488 4,488

The Dublin hotel portfolio consists of seven Maldron hotels, seven Clayton hotels, the Ballsbridge Hotel and The Gibson Hotel. Nine hotels are owned and seven are operated under leases.

The Group's Dublin hotels continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions with demand limited to essential services for the majority of the period leading to a reduction in both occupancy and average room rate with RevPAR down 62.2% on H1 2020 and 86.4% on H1 2019.

The Group's Dublin hotels were permitted to reopen to the general public on 2 June with our hotels targeting the return of domestic leisure. However, the city requires the return of international and corporate travel and large events before occupancies and room rates can recover to more normal trading levels.

Revenue decreased by 64.1% to EUR16.1 million compared to the first six months of 2020 which had normal trading levels up until the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020. Since re-opening, occupancies lifted strongly reaching 37% in June 2021 with total revenues of EUR6.4 million. The utilisation of government grants and assistance totalling EUR13.3 million for the period (H1 2020: EUR2.5 million) and the continuation of the proactive cost reductions reduced the impact of lost revenue on EBITDAR.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)