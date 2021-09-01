Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -17

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report 01-Sep-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Emerging Strong as Recovery Commences

Occupancy levels improving month on month

Dermot Crowley to assume role of CEO on 31 October

ISE: DHG LSE: DAL

Dublin and London | 1 September 2021: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Group"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom, announces its results for the six month period ended 30 June 2021.

Results Summary H1 2021 H1 2020 Variance EURmillion Revenue 39.6 80.8 (51.0%) Segments EBITDAR1 6.7 15.6 (57.1%) Adjusted EBITDA1 1.4 10.1 (85.8%) Loss before tax (37.8) (70.9) 46.6% Basic loss per share (cents) (13.6) (34.0) 60.0% Adjusted basic loss per share1 (cents) (14.5) (13.1) (10.7%) Group key performance indicators H1 2021 H1 2020 Variance Occupancy % 19.9% 34.3% Average room rate1 (EUR) 81.99 95.28 (13.9%) RevPAR1 (EUR) 16.28 32.69 (50.2%)

PROTECTING OUR PEOPLE, CASH AND BUSINESS

-- Hotels now fully re-opened having remained operational for essential services throughout the period inline with government restrictions

-- Positive Adjusted EBITDA of EUR1.4 million driven by strong operational management

-- Cash outflow2 of EUR24 million for the first six months

-- Proactive working capital management and government support schemes allowed us to protect employmentwithin the Group and preserve cash during periods of low occupancies

-- Maintained engagement with our employees enabling the business to effectively ramp up with an engagedworkforce as economies re-open

WELL-POSITIONED FOR THE RECOVERY

-- Increasing demand for staycations since hotels fully re-opened for leisure in May (UK) and June (ROI)

-- Group occupancy3 of 44% in June 2021 - increasing to 58% in July and 68% in August

-- Strong customer satisfaction scores since re-opening

STRONG BALANCE SHEET PROVIDES SECURITY, FLEXIBILITY AND THE ENGINE FOR FUTURE GROWTH

-- Robust balance sheet backed by EUR1.2 billion in property, plant and equipment (no significant change toproperty valuations since 31 December 2020)

-- Liquidity remains strong with cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR270 million at 30 June 2021

-- Gearing remains conservative with Net Debt to Value1 of 27% (31 December 2020: 23%)

REMAINING FOCUSED ON LONG-TERM GROWTH

-- Current pipeline of over 2,600 rooms in prime locations which will see UK footprint surpass Dublin by2025

-- Opening of new Maldron Hotel Glasgow City in August 2021; further six hotels on track to open by May 2022

-- Reputation with current and prospective landlords has been enhanced

STRATEGIC AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

RE-OPENING DELIVERS STRONG RECOVERY

-- Dalata hotels have fully re-opened with trading improving markedly during the summer period. Our strategyto retain our core teams throughout the pandemic ensured a swift and smooth re-opening.

-- The Group earned positive Adjusted EBITDA despite hotels only open for essential services for themajority of the period. The impact of reduced trading was mitigated through pro-active cost control measures andthe utilisation of government supports.

-- Really encouraging occupancy for the Group of 44% in June, 58% in July and 68% in August as the recoverystarts to take hold across all our markets. Occupancies at our Dublin and London hotels will remain lower until thereturn of international travel and large events, but this has been partially offset by staycations.

RETENTION OF CORE TEAMS CRITICAL TO BUSINESS SUCCESS

-- We continued to stay in constant contact with our people through our employee app and providing learningand development opportunities with over 44,000 courses completed on Dalata Online during the first six months of2021. This ensured our people were well prepared and motivated when returning to work. This in turn allows uscontinue to provide our guests with the excellent Dalata experience they are accustomed to. Our hotels areachieving strong customer satisfaction scores since re-opening.

-- We have renewed the accreditation of our Dalata Keep Safe Programme with Bureau Veritas, a world leaderin Health and Safety testing, inspection and certification. This gives our guests, employees and suppliers thecomfort that we are operating our hotels safely in line with best practice health and safety protocols.

MAINTAINING STRONG CULTURE AND VALUES

-- The Board has appointed Dermot Crowley to succeed Pat McCann as CEO on 31 October 2021 following arigorous selection process. Dermot has played a key role in the development of the business since 2012 and iscommitted to continuing to grow the business and protecting and enhancing the Dalata culture.

-- Following Dermot's appointment as CEO, Carol Phelan was promoted to CFO. Since joining the business in2014, Carol has been key member of the management team developing the finance and treasury function post IPO.

-- The Board, through the Nomination committee, is continuing to address the question of Board composition.It is expected that a new non-executive director will be appointed before the end of 2021.

-- ESG performance remains a top priority for management. We have accelerated our ESG initiatives despitethe challenges from Covid-19 and are currently developing a 3-year ESG Strategy plan that will be launched by Q12022. Dalata achieved 36 gold and 8 silver awards with Green Tourism in 2021, representing significant progress onour 2019 scores.

GROWTH STRATEGY REMAINS COMPELLING

-- We opened our first hotel in Scotland, the 300-room Maldron Hotel Glasgow City in August. The hotelmanagement team is made up of existing Dalata employees who will ensure that the Dalata culture and operating modelare adopted from the outset.

-- We are excited to open a further six hotels in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin between Decemberthis year and May 2022, totalling over 1,500 rooms. We have started the construction of Maldron Hotel Shoreditch inLondon. The remaining pipeline of four hotels, including one hotel in Ireland and three in the UK, are at thepre-construction phase. Our Acquisitions and Development team are continuously looking at opportunities to add tothis pipeline.

-- Dalata's robust balance sheet, backed by EUR1.2 billion of hotel assets, and strong financial position withcash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR293 million at the end of August, ensures the Group iswell-positioned to avail of future opportunities for leases.

-- We remain confident that our enhanced reputation as a strong reliable covenant will provide us with anadvantage in securing new opportunities as we expand our pipeline in the future.

UpdatED LTIP performance condition

In line with guidance from the Investment Association, the Group deferred the finalisation of the performance condition target ranges in respect of the 2021 share awards granted on 3 March 2021, in light of the uncertainty concerning future market conditions due to the impact of Covid-19. The Group confirms that the performance condition measures and targets in respect of the 2021 share awards made on 3 March 2021 are as set out below:

Threshold Maximum Performance condition Weighting (25% vesting) (100% vesting) TSRA 50% Median Upper quartile Free cash flow per share (FCPS)B 50% EUR0.35 EUR0.47

A Total shareholder return (TSR) is measured against a bespoke comparator group of 20 listed peer companies in the travel and leisure sector. For performance between the median and upper quartile, vesting is determined by assessing between which two ranked companies Dalata's TSR falls and calculating vesting on a linear basis between the two companies.

B Basic free cash flow per share (FCPS)1 achieved in the year ending 31 December 2023. The adoption of FCPS instead of EPS (as initially set out in the annual report) follows careful consideration of the needs of the business as it recovers from the disruption of the pandemic and continues the execution of its growth strategy. We intend to consult with shareholders on this and other matters concerning the implementation of remuneration policy later this year.

OUTLOOK

Following the full re-opening of the hospitality industry in May in the UK and June in Ireland, Covid-19 restrictions continue to be relaxed as the rollout of vaccines in both countries reaches an advanced stage with more than 60% of the entire population fully vaccinated in both countries. The UK has lifted many of the legal restrictions introduced to curb the spread of Covid-19. In Ireland non-essential international travel was permitted from 19 July but restrictions on large events remain in place. The Irish Government has published a road map on the easing of the remaining Covid-19 restrictions with most restrictions expected to be lifted by 22 October.

As expected, there was strong domestic demand for hotel stays once restrictions were lifted with occupancies improving month on month and hitting 68% in August. It is expected the improved trading environment will deliver an increase in earnings with Adjusted EBITDA for July and August projected to be approximately EUR24 million. In addition, the Group had combined cash resources and undrawn debt facilities of EUR293 million at the end of August 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -2-

While the emergence of new variants remains a threat, the progress being made on the rollout of vaccines across Europe and globally is very encouraging. The outlook for the near term remains uncertain at present. A strong recovery in domestic leisure is underway and we expect domestic corporate business to further recover this month given the progressive easing of restrictions. The timing of the recovery of international leisure and corporate travel is somewhat uncertain but the ongoing global rollout of vaccines is a very positive influencing factor. The recovery of international travel is important for our Dublin and London hotels.

The Group will continue to implement measures to combat the impact of Covid-19 on the business. In addition, our Acquisitions and Development team are assessing distressed opportunities as they arise. Our reputation as a strong reliable covenant has been enhanced through the course of the pandemic and we are confident that this will place Dalata in a stronger position to secure further growth opportunities.

The Group's asset backing and strong liquidity ensure it is well-positioned to withstand any remaining Covid-19 restrictions in 2021 and participate in the recovery of global tourism. The hospitality sector has historically shown tremendous resilience to recover from other demand shocks and crises. As a result, the Board remain confident that Dalata is well placed to benefit with its strong balance sheet, young, well-invested portfolio and experienced and motivated teams at hotels and central office.

Pat McCann, Dalata Hotel Group CEO, commented:

"I am pleased to report our hotels have successfully re-opened to all guests in recent months. As a sense of normality returns to society, the demand for domestic leisure has increased across Ireland and the UK. Our people have skilfully managed the re-opening and are once again providing our guests with an exceptional experience.

As I reflect on my time at Dalata, I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a Group. Through good times and bad, the dedication and resilience shown by our teams has been admirable. This has never been tested to such a great degree as during the course of the last 18 months. Our values and beliefs have shone a light to guide us through this difficult time and we will come out the other side more confident than ever in our abilities and in how we operate our business. Our skilled and wonderful people will drive the business to new heights in the future.

It gives me great pleasure to be handing over the reins of the business to Dermot Crowley on 31 October 2021. Dermot has been instrumental in the development of the business and execution of our strategy since he joined in 2012 and has been selected by the Board to succeed me as CEO. I have known Dermot for over twenty years, and I am confident he will lead Dalata through the next phase of growth while maintaining the wonderful culture and people focus that we have built together at Dalata.

As I prepare to step aside from my time at Dalata, I will be watching its progress with great enthusiasm. The Group has all the attributes to be a great success into the future, with superb people at its core. We are entering a period of great opportunity in the hotel industry. Dalata has a wonderful reputation with stakeholders across all areas of the business and is strongly positioned to take advantage of future opportunities in new and existing markets. I have full confidence in the Dalata team as it embarks on this pursuit".

Dermot Crowley, Dalata Hotel Group CEO Designate, commented:

"I am honoured to have been chosen by the Board to succeed Pat as CEO. I have known Pat for over 20 years, during which he has given me great guidance and support which I hugely appreciate. I plan to continue to uphold the strong culture and values we have built together at Dalata.

The roll out of vaccines in both Ireland, the UK and globally has been very encouraging to date. International travel in Ireland returned on 19 July and restrictions were relaxed in the UK earlier in the summer. This is an important development as our hotels in Dublin and London require the return of international travel for occupancies to recover more substantially.

The Irish and UK governments have provided tremendous supports to the hospitality industry over the last 18 months which have greatly helped us in weathering this crisis and protecting employment. As the hospitality industry begins to recover and these supports unwind, it is important to bear in mind that it will take some time for the industry to fully recover. One key support has been the reduced VAT rate of 9% in Ireland which should be extended further to support the industry and the large number of jobs that depend on it.

Our HR team have been instrumental in building a strong framework around how we recruit, retain and develop our people. Our Dalata Academy and the wealth of training opportunities available within the organisation allows our people to constantly grow and develop, making Dalata a great place to work in the hospitality industry in both Ireland and the UK. I am delighted to reveal that 2021 will see our largest ever graduate intake.

ESG considerations continue to be front and centre of everything we do at Dalata and we have made further progress in this area in the last six months. We believe that embedding sustainability across all areas of the business will give us a competitive advantage in the future. Following a rigorous tendering process, we have partnered with a leading ESG Advisory firm to support the development of our 3-year ESG Strategy plan which will be launched by Q1 2022. Our ESG strategy plan will be aligned with best practice and will bring together and complement our current actions and objectives. We are also committed to setting climate targets that align with TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures). I am delighted that our hotels received 36 gold and 8 silver awards with Green Tourism in 2021 representing significant progress on our previous results. This provides us with a solid platform across all hotels from which we can build and improve.

Our financial position remains very strong and we have protected our cash through strong operational management, cutting non-essential costs and availing of government supports. Our asset backed balance sheet has continued to serve us well and will give us great flexibility and security as we look at opportunities that begin to arise.

I am delighted that we have opened our first hotel in Scotland with the Maldron Hotel Glasgow City on 3 August. This 300-room hotel is ideally located on Renfrew Street in the city centre. The project was successfully managed by our Acquisitions and Development team in conjunction with our development partners, before handing over to the management team at the hotel. As is the case with all our new hotels, the senior management team was promoted from within the Group, highlighting our ability to provide our people with opportunities to grow and develop within Dalata while de-risking the execution of our growth plans.

We will add a further six hotels to the Dalata portfolio between December 2021 and May 2022. This includes our first ever hotel in Bristol, two hotels in Manchester city centre, a Clayton Hotel in Glasgow to complement our existing Maldron hotel in the city and two hotels in Dublin. These new openings along with the future openings planned for 2023 and 2024 are transforming our portfolio. Our teams will continue to work on sourcing and securing additional projects to add to our pipeline in the future".

ENDS

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata has a strategy of owning or leasing its hotels and also has a small number of management contracts. The Group's portfolio now consists of 29 owned hotels, 13 leased hotels and three management contracts with a total of 9,561 bedrooms. In addition to this, the Group is currently developing 11 new hotels and has plans to extend four of its existing hotels, adding over 2,600 bedrooms in total. For the first six months of 2021, Dalata reported revenue of EUR39.6 million and a loss after tax of EUR30.4 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

Conference Call Details | Analysts and Institutional Investors

Management will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 08:30 BST (03:30 ET) today 1 September 2021, and this can be accessed using the contact details below.

From Ireland dial: +353 1 431 1252

From the UK dial: +44 3333 000 804

From the USA dial: +1 631 913 1422

From other locations dial: +353 1 431 1252

Participant PIN code: 16039997#

Contacts

Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com Pat McCann, CEO Tel +353 1 206 9400 Dermot Crowley, CEO Designate Carol Phelan, CFO Niamh Carr, Group Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting Joint Group Brokers Davy: Anthony Farrell Tel +353 1 679 6363 Berenberg: Ben Wright Tel +44 20 3753 3069 Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 Melanie Farrell dalata@fticonsulting.com

Note on forward-looking information

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -3-

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

Half Year 2021 Financial Performance

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2021 2020 Revenue 39.6 80.8 Segments EBITDAR1 6.7 15.6 Hotel variable lease costs - (0.3) Segments EBITDA1 6.7 15.3 Other income 0.2 0.2 Central costs (4.4) (4.3) Share-based payments expense (1.1) (1.1) Adjusted EBITDA1 1.4 10.1 Adjusting items4 2.1 (40.6) EBITDA1 3.5 (30.5) Depreciation of PPE and amortisation (13.7) (13.8) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (9.8) (10.6) Operating loss (20.0) (54.9) Interest on lease liabilities (11.8) (10.9) Other interest and finance costs (6.0) (5.1) Loss before tax (37.8) (70.9) Tax credit 7.4 7.8 Loss for the period (30.4) (63.1) Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 161 (16.0) (5.3) Loss per share (cents) - basic (13.6) (34.0) Adjusted loss per share1 (cents) - basic (14.5) (13.1) Adjusted loss per share excluding the impact of IFRS 161 (cents) (13.1) (10.4) - basic Hotel EBITDAR margin1 16.9% 19.3%

Summary of hotel performance

The Group's business continued to be significantly impacted by Covid-19 during the first six months of 2021 with revenue decreasing by 51.0% on H1 2020 (80.4% on H1 2019) to EUR39.6 million. For most of the period, the Group's hotels were only open for essential business. Hotels in the UK were permitted to re-open for outdoor dining during April. The Group's hotels fully re-opened for overnight leisure stays on 17 May in England and Wales, 24 May in Northern Ireland and 2 June in Ireland. However, some government restrictions remained in place at this point including restrictions on international travel, certain large events and public gatherings with limited numbers at weddings.

Six months ended Like for Like occupancy1 Six months ended 30 June 2020 30 June 2021 Dublin 19.1% 38.0% Regional Ireland 23.9% 30.1% UK 21.2% 33.0%

Occupancy for the Group amounted to 14%5 in Q1 2021 underpinned by demand for essential services only. Trading was higher in the same quarter last year where the Group experienced normal trading conditions in January and February 2020 before it was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic from March 2020 onwards. Trade increased into Q2 2021 as hotels re-opened with occupancy for the Group reaching 44%5 in June driven by domestic leisure demand. However, Dublin and London hotels continue to be significantly impacted by restrictions on international travel and a lack of events which are required before occupancies in these regions can recover more substantially.

Segments EBITDAR decreased by 57.1% to EUR6.7 million for the six month period. Pro-active cost control and the continued utilisation of government grants and assistance helped mitigate the financial impact of reduced trading levels. The Group continued to maintain significant savings across all categories of expenditure. This included variable costs such as the cost of food and beverage purchases, consumables for bedrooms and commissions which decreased substantially during the period when the hotels were closed.

The Group continued to benefit from the utilisation of government supports during the first six months of the year (EUR29.1 million). The Group received wage subsidies of EUR17.2 million to support the incomes of employees and government grants amounting to EUR5.8 million which were introduced to support businesses during the pandemic and contribute towards re-opening and other operating costs. The Group has also received financial assistance by way of commercial rates waivers from the Irish and UK governments for the first six months of 2021 (EUR6.1 million).

Performance Review | Segmental Analysis

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK.

1. Dublin Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Room revenue 10.6 29.9 Food and beverage revenue 3.8 10.9 Other revenue 1.7 4.0 Total revenue 16.1 44.8 EBITDAR 2.1 13.4 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 13.3% 29.9% Performance statistics (like for like)5 Occupancy 19.1% 38.0% Average room rate (EUR) 74.92 99.48 RevPAR (EUR) 14.31 37.82 RevPAR % change on six months ended 30 June 2020 (62.2%) RevPAR % change on six months ended 30 June 2019 (86.4%) Dublin owned and leased portfolio Hotels 16 16 Room numbers 4,488 4,488

The Dublin hotel portfolio consists of seven Maldron hotels, seven Clayton hotels, the Ballsbridge Hotel and The Gibson Hotel. Nine hotels are owned and seven are operated under leases.

The Group's Dublin hotels continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions with demand limited to essential services for the majority of the period leading to a reduction in both occupancy and average room rate with RevPAR down 62.2% on H1 2020 and 86.4% on H1 2019.

The Group's Dublin hotels were permitted to reopen to the general public on 2 June with our hotels targeting the return of domestic leisure. However, the city requires the return of international and corporate travel and large events before occupancies and room rates can recover to more normal trading levels.

Revenue decreased by 64.1% to EUR16.1 million compared to the first six months of 2020 which had normal trading levels up until the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020. Since re-opening, occupancies lifted strongly reaching 37% in June 2021 with total revenues of EUR6.4 million. The utilisation of government grants and assistance totalling EUR13.3 million for the period (H1 2020: EUR2.5 million) and the continuation of the proactive cost reductions reduced the impact of lost revenue on EBITDAR.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -4-

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Room revenue 7.3 8.8 Food and beverage revenue 3.3 4.9 Other revenue 1.0 1.9 Total revenue 11.6 15.6 EBITDAR 3.2 (0.3) Hotel EBITDAR margin % 27.2% (2.0%) Performance statistics6 Occupancy 23.9% 30.1% Average room rate (EUR) 90.55 86.27 RevPAR (EUR) 21.65 25.93 RevPAR % change on six months ended 30 June 2020 (16.5%) RevPAR % change on six months ended 30 June 2019 (67.0%) Regional Ireland owned and leased portfolio Hotels 13 13 Room numbers 1,867 1,867

The Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises seven Maldron hotels and six Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Wexford (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. 12 hotels are owned and one is operated under a lease.

The Group's Regional Ireland hotels experienced challenging trading conditions as the hotels only remained open for essential business for most of the period in line with government restrictions, which resulted in reduced occupancies. RevPAR declined by 16.5% to EUR21.65 from H1 2020 and 67.0% from H1 2019. As restrictions on trade were eased in June, the Regional Ireland portfolio benefited from the return of domestic tourism with people opting for staycations in light of international travel restrictions.

Revenue decreased by 25.3% to EUR11.6 million compared to the first six months of 2020 which had normal trading levels up until the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020. From re-opening, occupancies lifted strongly reaching 60% in June 2021 with total revenues of EUR6.1 million. Proactive cost reductions and the utilisation of government grants and assistance amounting to EUR9.2 million (H1 2020: EUR1.4 million) mitigated the impact on EBITDAR.

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Room revenue 7.4 12.2 Food and beverage revenue 2.2 3.8 Other revenue 0.6 1.5 Total revenue 10.2 17.5 EBITDAR 1.2 2.1 Hotel EBITDAR margin % 11.8% 12.0% Performance statistics (like for like)7 Occupancy 21.2% 33.0% Average room rate (GBP) 73.45 78.07 RevPAR (GBP) 15.54 25.79 RevPAR % change on six months ended 30 June 2020 (39.7%) RevPAR % change on six months ended 30 June 2019 (76.7%) UK owned and leased portfolio Hotels 12 12 Room numbers 2,644 2,600

The UK hotel portfolio comprises nine Clayton hotels and three Maldron hotels with three hotels situated in London, six hotels in regional UK and three hotels in Northern Ireland. Seven hotels are owned, four are operated under long-term leases and one hotel is effectively owned through a 99-year lease. The 44-bedroom extension at the Clayton Hotel Birmingham was completed in November 2020. Maldron Hotel Glasgow City opened after the period end in August 2021.

The Group's UK Hotels were closed to the general public from the start of the year before gradually reopening to the public from mid-April as the vaccination rollout progressed throughout the UK. Trading was curtailed by government restrictions leading to a reduction in both occupancy and average room rate with RevPAR down 39.7% to GBP15.54 from H1 2020 and 76.7% from H1 2019.

Hotels in England and Wales fully re-opened to the general public on 17 May followed by Northern Ireland on 24 May. The UK portfolio saw a steady increase in demand with occupancy reaching 29% in May and 44% in June, underpinned by staycations in regional UK and Northern Ireland. The occupancy for June has already exceeded the level achieved in July and August 2020. However, recovery in London during June was slower than regional UK due to its reliance on international travel.

Revenue decreased by 41.7% to GBP10.2 million compared to the first six months of 2020 which had normal trading levels up until the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented in March 2020. As occupancies had lifted strongly from re-opening, total revenues reached GBP4.1 million in June 2021. Proactive cost reductions and government supports mitigated the impact of the lost revenue to the bottom line. The Group received government assistance in the form of grants amounting to GBP1.9 million and rates waivers of GBP2.1 million during the first six months of the year (H1 2020: GBP1.1 million). The Group also continued to utilise the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (furlough) amounting to GBP1.7 million allowing it to retain and pay employees who were not working in the business using government support.

Government grants and assistance

The Group continued to avail of support schemes from the Irish and UK governments totalling EUR29.1 million during the period. The Group's EBITDA for the six months ended 30 June 2021 reflects government grants of EUR23.0 million and assistance (by way of commercial rates waivers) of EUR6.1 million.

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) - 2.5 Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) 15.3 - Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (UK) 1.9 2.7 Other government grants related to income 5.8 - Total grants 23.0 5.2

For the first six months of 2021, the Group received wage subsidies for employees working in the business from the Irish government amounting to EUR15.3 million in the form of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS), which replaced the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) on 1 September 2020. In the UK, the Group received government grants in the form of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme amounting to GBP1.7 million (EUR1.9 million) for the same period.

The Group also availed of government grants amounting to EUR5.8 million which were introduced to support businesses during the pandemic and contribute towards re-opening and other operating costs, including and not limited to the Covid Restrictions Support Schemes in Ireland, and The Large Tourism and Hospitality Business Support Scheme in Northern Ireland. These grants were not in effect in the prior period.

The Group also received financial assistance by way of commercial rates waivers for the full six month period to 30 June 2021 in both Ireland and the UK. This represented a saving of EUR3.6 million at the Group's Irish hotels (H1 2020: EUR1.8 million) and GBP2.1 million (EUR2.5 million) at its UK hotels (H1 2020: GBP1.1/EUR1.3 million). The movement compared to the prior period is due to the waivers only being introduced from 27 March 2020 in Ireland and 1 April 2020 in the UK. The rates waivers in Ireland are currently set to continue until 30 September 2021. The full rates waivers in Wales and Northern Ireland has been extended until 31 March 2022. In England, the full rates waivers were in effect until 30 June 2021 with 66% waived thereafter until 31 March 2022.

Under the warehousing of tax liabilities scheme introduced by the Irish government, Irish VAT liabilities of EUR4.9 million and payroll tax liabilities of EUR11.2 million have been deferred as at 30 June 2021. As at 30 June 2021, these liabilities are expected to be payable during 2022. In line with the scheme, EUR3.4 million of payroll tax liabilities were warehoused during 2021 and this was added to the amounts already warehoused during 2020.

In the UK, VAT liabilities relating to the year ended 31 December 2020 are being paid by instalments (as agreed with the UK tax authorities), under the VAT payment deferral scheme. The outstanding deferred VAT liabilities at 30 June 2021 are GBP0.3 million (EUR0.4 million). These deferred liabilities are payable by 31 December 2021. No additional UK VAT liabilities were warehoused during 2021.

Central costs

Central costs amounted to EUR4.4 million for the first six months of 2021, broadly in line with the same period last year. Savings in overheads and sales and marketing spend were offset by additional employee costs as cuts to pay and hours (in place from 1 April 2020) were reversed for staff from 1 January 2021. Director pay cuts were not reversed until 1 April 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -5-

Adjusting items to EBITDA

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2020 2021 Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss 2.5 (27.3) Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets 0.3 - Hotel pre-opening expenses (0.4) - Impairment of fixtures, fittings and equipment at leased hotels - (1.1) Impairment of right-of-use assets (0.3) (7.4) Impairment of goodwill - (3.2) Accounting loss on sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont - (1.6) Adjusting items1 2.1 (40.6)

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as an alternative performance measure to show the underlying operating performance of the Group. Consequently, 'adjusting items' items which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either period on period or with other similar businesses are excluded.

The Group recorded a net revaluation gain through profit or loss of EUR2.5 million on the revaluation of its property assets for the first six months of 2021 which represents revaluation losses through profit or loss of EUR1.1 million and the reversal of previous revaluation losses recognised through profit or loss of EUR3.6 million. Further detail is provided in the 'Property, plant and equipment' section.

In the period ended 30 June 2021, the Group agreed a rent amendment with the landlord for one of its hotels resulting in a remeasurement of the lease liability. As a result of this modification, the lease liability has decreased by EUR1.1 million. As the right-of-use asset had previously been impaired, the modification resulted in the right-of-use asset being reduced by EUR0.8 million to EURnil. The difference has been recognised as a remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets in profit or loss.

The Group also incurred EUR0.4 million of pre-opening expenses, primarily in relation to Maldron Hotel Glasgow City which opened in August and The Samuel Hotel, Dublin which is expected to open in Q1 2022.

As a result of the ongoing impact of Covid-19 on expected trading, particularly on near term profitability, assets related primarily to our leased properties including goodwill, fixtures, fittings and equipment and right-of-use assets were assessed for impairment based on their discounted cash flows. The impact on near term cash flows has led to an impairment through profit or loss totalling EUR0.3 million on the right-of-use asset of one leased hotel.

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

Under IFRS 16, the right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis to the end of their estimated useful life, most typically the end of the lease term. The depreciation of right-of-use assets decreased by EUR0.8 million to EUR9.8 million due principally to the impairments of the right-of-use assets recorded during 2020 which have reduced the depreciation charge accordingly, offset by the full period impact of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin which was leased from April 2020.

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

The depreciation of property, plant and equipment remained in line with the prior period at EUR13.4 million for the first six months of 2021. The decrease in depreciation arising from the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin in April 2020 was offset by the additional charge on the new conference centre at Clayton Hotel Cardiff Lane, Dublin and the Group's element of the renovation works at Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin, both of which were completed after 30 June 2020.

Finance Costs

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 4.9 4.2 Impact of interest rate swaps 1.3 0.9 Other finance costs 1.0 0.7 Net exchange gain on financing activities - (0.1) Capitalised interest (1.2) (0.6) Finance costs excluding the impact of IFRS 16 6.0 5.1 Interest on lease liabilities 11.8 10.9 Finance costs 17.8 16.0

Interest on lease liabilities increased by EUR0.9 million primarily due to the full period impact of the lease on Clayton Hotel Charlemont, Dublin from April 2020.

The Group also incurred higher margins on loans as shown by the increase to the Group's weighted average interest cost in respect of Euro denominated borrowings and Sterling denominated borrowings for the year, which were 2.4% (2020: 1.4%) and 3.6% (2020: 2.9%) respectively. These increases were partially offset by additional capitalised interest on the site in Shoreditch, London (acquired in August 2019) and the new Maldron Hotel and residential units at Merrion Road in Dublin.

Tax charge

As the Group incurred a loss before tax in the first six months of 2021, the Group has recognised a tax credit of EUR7.4 million in the six month period ended 30 June 2021 primarily relating to the net value of tax losses which will be available to offset against future taxable profits. The value of the tax losses incurred in the current period is EUR5.8 million. The Group also recognised a tax credit of EUR1.9 million in the current period relating to the remeasurement of UK deferred tax assets and liabilities, which are forecast to be realised at the corporation tax rate of 25%. During the current period, the UK government substantively enacted an increase in the corporation tax rate from 19% to 25%, with effect from 1 April 2023.

Loss per share (EPS)

The Group's loss per share for the first six months of 2021 continued to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. This resulted in a basic loss per share of 13.6 cents and an adjusted basic loss per share of 14.5 cents for the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Cents (EUR) Six months ended 30 June 2021 Six months ended 30 June 2020 Loss per share - basic (13.6) (34.0) Loss per share - diluted (13.6) (34.0) Adjusted loss per share - basic1 (14.5) (13.1)

Proactive cash flow management leaves the Group well positioned

The Group continues to maintain a strong liquidity position with significant financial resources. At the end of June 2021, the Group had cash resources of EUR40.9 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR229.0 million.

The Group's proactive approach to cash flow management limited the cash outflow to EUR24 million (as defined above) for the first six months ended 30 June 2021. This principally comprises committed and essential capital expenditure of EUR3.6 million, contract fulfilment cost payments of EUR3.0m, costs paid on entering new leases and agreements for lease of EUR0.6 million, fixed rent payments of EUR15.7 million and interest and finance cost payments of EUR7.0 million offset by an inflow from net operating cash of EUR5.6 million from trade and working capital.

The Group has continued the measures adopted during 2020 to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 on cash including proactive working capital management and a rolling review of costs across all areas of the Group. The Group continues to benefit from government support initiatives in both Ireland and the UK. These have taken the form of government grants and assistance and the deferral of VAT and payroll tax liabilities.

At 30 June 2021, the Group has capital expenditure commitments totalling EUR29.6 million which relates primarily to the new Maldron Hotel and residential units at Merrion Road in Dublin. This project is expected to be completed in 2022 at which point the Group will legally complete the agreed contract to sell the residential units for up to EUR42.4 million to Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("IRES"), the overall value depending on how Part V obligations (Social and Affordable housing allocation) are settled with Dublin City Council. Those funds will then be received. Following the period end, the Group signed a new agreement on 2 July 2021 in relation to the new-build hotel development of the Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London. The estimated cost of the project is GBP25.0 million (EUR29.1 million).

Projected lease payments payable under current lease contracts as at 30 June 2021 are EUR17.5 million for the six months ending 31 December 2021 and EUR31.2 million for the year ending 31 December 2022. In addition to this, the Group has committed to non-cancellable lease rentals and other contractual obligations payable under the agreements for lease which have not yet commenced. These payments are projected to amount to EUR7.6 million for the six months ending 31 December 2021 and EUR18.0 million for the year ending 31 December 2022. The timing and amounts payable are subject to change depending on the date of commencement of these leases and final bedroom numbers.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -6-

Balance Sheet | Strong asset backing provides security, flexibility and the engine for future growth

EURmillion 30 June 2021 31 December 2020 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,212.3 1,202.7 Right-of-use assets 406.1 411.0 Intangible assets and goodwill 32.0 31.7 Contract fulfilment costs - 22.4 Other non-current assets8 32.9 23.5 Current assets Trade and other receivables and inventories 14.1 10.5 Contract fulfilment costs 27.2 - Cash and cash equivalents 40.9 50.2 Total assets 1,765.5 1,752.0 Equity 910.8 932.8 Loans and borrowings 342.0 314.1 Lease liabilities 400.8 399.6 Trade and other payables 57.5 48.7 Other liabilities9 54.4 56.8 Total equity and liabilities 1,765.5 1,752.0

Despite the continued challenges from Covid-19, the Group's balance sheet remains robust with property, plant and equipment of EUR1.2 billion in prime locations across Ireland and the UK. At 30 June 2021, the Group had cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR269.9 million and conservative gearing with Net Debt to Value1 of 27% (31 December 2020: 23%). The Group's strong balance sheet ensures it is well positioned to withstand challenges and benefit from opportunities in the future.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment amounted to EUR1.2 billion at 30 June 2021. The increase of EUR9.6 million in the six month period is driven principally by foreign exchange movements which increased the value of the UK hotel assets by EUR16.6 million and additions of EUR4.9 million, partially offset by the depreciation charge of EUR13.4 million.

The Group revalues its property assets at each reporting date using independent external valuers. The principal valuation technique utilised is discounted cash flows which utilise asset specific risk adjusted discount rates and terminal capitalisation rates. They also have regard to relevant recent data on hotel sales activity metrics.

Overall, the valuations of the Group's property assets have not changed significantly since 31 December 2020 with the Group recording a net revaluation gain of EUR0.6 million at 30 June 2021 (year ended 31 December 2020: net revaluation loss of EUR174.4 million). At June 2021, the net valuation increase of EUR2.5 million recorded through profit or loss was partially offset by a EUR1.9 million reduction recorded through the revaluation reserve. EUR198.2 million remains in the revaluation reserve as at 30 June 2021 relating to prior period revaluation gains.

Additions through acquisitions and capital expenditure 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 EURmillion Development capital expenditure: Acquisition of freeholds or site purchases - 0.3 Construction of new build hotels, hotel extensions and renovations 2.7 6.2 Other development expenditure 0.7 3.9 Total development capital expenditure 3.4 10.4 Total refurbishment capital expenditure 1.5 7.1 Additions to property, plant and equipment 4.9 17.5

The Group typically allocates 4% of revenue to refurbishment capital expenditure. However, as a result of the pandemic, the Group has temporarily suspended non-committed and non-essential capital expenditure in order to preserve cash. Furthermore, government restrictions in Ireland necessitated the closure of most construction sites during the Covid-19 lockdown in the first quarter of 2021 which slowed contracted spend.

During the period, the Group incurred EUR3.4 million on previously committed development capital expenditure including EUR1.6 million on the development of the new Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin and EUR1.0 million in relation to the new Maldron Hotel proposed for a site in Shoreditch, London. In the first six months of 2021, the Group incurred EUR1.5 million in refurbishment capital expenditure which mainly covered essential works at the hotels.

Contract fulfilment costs

Contract fulfilment costs relate to the Group's contractual agreement with IRES entered into on 16 November 2018, for IRES to purchase a residential development the Group is developing (comprising 69 residential units) on the site of the former Tara Towers hotel. Dalata incurred development costs in fulfilling the contract of EUR4.5 million during the period.

The overall sale value of the transaction is expected to be up to EUR42.4 million (excluding VAT). As the amount is due to be received in March 2022 (upon practical completion), the Group has reclassified these contract fulfilment costs from non-current assets to current assets on the statement of financial position as at 30 June 2021, as the amount is receivable within 12 months of this date.

EURmillion Contract fulfilment costs at 1 January 2021 22.4 Other costs incurred in fulfilling contract to date 4.5 Capitalised borrowing costs 0.3 Contract fulfilment costs at 30 June 2021 27.2

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

At 30 June 2021, the Group's right-of-use assets amounted to EUR406.1 million and lease liabilities amounted to EUR400.8 million.

Lease Right-of-use EURmillion liabilities assets Net book value at 1 January 2021 399.6 411.0 Depreciation charge on right-of-use assets - (9.8) Interest on lease liabilities 11.8 - Impairment of right-of-use asset - (0.3) Remeasurement of lease liabilities (1.1) (0.8) Lease payments (15.7) - Translation adjustment 6.2 6.0 Net book value at 30 June 2021 400.8 406.1

Right-of-use assets are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment. The initial cost comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for lease prepayments and accruals at the commencement date, initial direct costs and, where applicable, reclassifications from intangible assets or accounting adjustments related to sale and leasebacks.

Lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the outstanding lease payments, discounted using the estimated incremental borrowing rate attributable to the lease. The lease liabilities are subsequently remeasured during the lease term following the completion of rent reviews, a reassessment of the lease term or where a lease contract is modified. The weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases is 29.1 years (31 December 2020: 29.4 years).

The remeasurement of lease liabilities in the period ended 30 June 2021 relates to the remeasurement of lease liabilities for one hotel following an agreed rent amendment with the landlord. As a result of this modification, the lease liability has decreased by EUR1.1 million with a decrease of EUR0.8 million to the carrying value of the right-of-use asset, as this right-of-use asset had been previously impaired. The resulting difference has been recognised as a remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets in profit or loss.

Loans and borrowings

As at 30 June 2021, the Group had loans and borrowings of EUR342.0 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR229.0 million. Loans and borrowings increased during the six month period due to net loan drawdowns totalling EUR13.0 million and foreign exchange movements which increased the translated value of the loans drawn in Sterling by EUR14.3 million.

Sterling borrowings Euro borrowings At 30 June 2021 Total borrowings EURmillion GBPmillion EURmillion Term Loan 176.5 - 205.7 Revolving credit facility: - Drawn in Sterling 93.0 - 108.4 - Drawn in Euro - 27.0 27.0 Impact of IFRS 9 accounting - - 0.9 Loans and borrowings at 30 June 2021 269.5 27.0 342.0

The Group refinanced its debt facility in 2018 with a new EUR525 million multicurrency debt facility consisting of a EUR200 million term loan facility and a EUR325 million revolving credit facility ("RCF"). In August 2019, the Group availed of its option to extend this facility for an additional year so it now expires on 26 October 2024.

On 9 July 2020, the Group entered into an amended and restated facility agreement with its banking club to provide additional flexibility and liquidity to support the Group following the impact of Covid-19. The Group raised an additional EUR39.4 million in revolving credit facilities with a maturity date of 30 September 2022 and the maturity of EUR20.1 million of revolving credit facilities was shortened to 30 September 2022 from 26 October 2024. The Group also agreed a new temporary suite of covenants with its banking club. The revised covenants in this agreement include Net Debt to Value covenants and a minimum liquidity restriction whereby either cash, remaining available facilities or a combination of both must not fall below EUR50 million at any point to 30 March 2022. The Group is in compliance with all covenants at 30 June 2021.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -7-

The Group will revert to the previous covenants comprising Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Cover covenants for testing at 30 June 2022. At 30 June 2022, the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant limit is 6.0x and the Interest Cover limit is 4.0x. The Net Debt to EBITDA covenant moves to 4.0x at 31 December 2022.

Forecasting of near-term trade performance remains difficult in the current environment. To address this, multiple reasonable scenarios have been prepared by the Group with key assumptions varying around the timing of the return to more normal levels of international travel and the ongoing nature and extent of government supports. In all reasonable scenarios, the Group is forecast to have sufficient available funds and liquidity during the forecast period to December 2024. However, some of the scenarios show a potential temporary breach of Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Cover covenants when they are re-instated and tested as of 30 June 2022. All scenarios show compliance at the following testing period, 31 December 2022 and thereafter. As demonstrated during 2020, there are various mitigating actions available to the Group should it deem them to be necessary. However, at this point the Group does not feel any of these actions are necessary and is focused on maximising trading opportunities and operational performance given the lifting of restrictions.

The Group limits its exposure to foreign currency by using Sterling debt to act as a natural hedge against the impact of Sterling rate fluctuations on the Euro value of the Group's UK assets. The Group is also exposed to floating interest rates on its debt obligations and uses hedging instruments to mitigate the risk associated with interest rate fluctuations. This is achieved by entering into interest rate swaps which hedge the variability in cash flows attributable to the interest rate risk.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

Since our last reporting on our principal risks in March 2021, there have been ongoing developments in our risk environment and a small number of reported principal risks. These developments relate to easing government restrictions in Ireland and the UK this year, enabling us to reopen all our hotels. In addition, some risks associated explicitly with the pandemic, such as enhanced hygiene requirements, are now embedded in our standard operating procedures. The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group are: 1. Living with Covid-19 - As the Group and societies emerge from the effects of the pandemic, several risksare becoming evident that will shape the Group's response over the coming months. These relate to internal risksaround embedding updated operational processes into our business and continuing to protect our guests and employeeswhile providing expected service levels. There are also other risks around changing government regulations thataffect how we operate our business and in areas such as the return of international travel and supply chain risks.

We continue to be aware of the risks and emerging risks in the current environment. Our actions are driven by our experiences from reopening our hotels in mid-2020 and the hygiene, operational, financial, training and employee support structures we successfully implemented.

We remain confident that the Group can address any risks in these "living with Covid-19" times. Our central and hotel management structures are sound, and the key management teams remain in place at our hotels. We have embedded any new or updated processes into our standard operational routines. We maintain close contact with government and industry bodies to help shape revised regulations and other stakeholders on short-term matters affecting our business. 2. Debt and Cash/Liquidity Positions - The level of bank borrowings, the associated interest payments andrelated covenants impact the Group's operating and financial flexibility and increase the potential of defaultrisk. The Group remains disciplined in not overleveraging and ensuring that it can withstand substantial demandshocks. The Group also mitigates this risk by preparing detailed financial forecasting and analysis and monitoringdebt covenants. In response to the difficulties in forecasting near-term trade performance in the currentenvironment, the Group prepared multiple reasonable scenarios which showed it has sufficient available funds andliquidity during the forecast period to December 2024. However, some of the scenarios show a potential temporarybreach of covenants when they are re-instated and tested as of 30 June 2022 due to the recovery only now commencingin the trailing 12-month period underpinning the calculation of EBITDA for those covenants. As demonstrated during2020, there are various mitigating actions available to the Group should it deem them to be necessary. However, atthis point the Group does not feel any of these actions are necessary and is focused on maximising tradingopportunities and operational performance given the lifting of restrictions. Furthermore, the Group would beconfident of the ongoing support of its banking club given the strong relationships it has with the club and thevalue of its assets upon which the banking club has security with a Net Debt to Value ratio of 27% at 30 June 2021. 3. Expansion Strategy and Risks Associated with Growth - The opening of new hotels presents an operationalrisk that expected earnings may not materialise, particularly as some of the hotels are scheduled to open against avery uncertain market backdrop. All new hotel developments and potential expansion plans are rigorously assessed bythe Board before their commencements. The Group has structured plans to prepare the Group for expansion, includingthe development of internal human resources, standardisation of processes and promotion of our culture. Seniormanagement also have considerable past experience and a strong track record of success in opening new hotels. 4. New Hotel Openings - The Group has an active schedule in 2021 and 2022 for new hotel openings. However,there are specific risks associated with these openings relating to costs, timing, customer service delivery andfinancial returns. Detailed hotel opening plans are in place and are a focus area for management. The opening ofMaldron Hotel Glasgow City in August 2021 was a success, with additional insights noted that will support our sixnew openings over the course of the next nine months. 5. Culture and Values - As Dalata expands there is a risk that the organisation's unique culture and valuescould be damaged. The rollout of the Dalata business model is dependent on the retention of its strong culture. TheGroup is actively managing this risk by focusing on the behaviours of executive management, investing in trainingand development programmes and through its employee engagement programme. These values were reflected in thedecision-making process throughout the pandemic. 6. Concentration in the Dublin Market - The Group's activities are currently concentrated in the Dublinhotel market. Therefore, any downturn in Dublin is likely to have a material impact on performance. There ispotential exposure to a decline in business in the event of reduced demand in Dublin or a significant increase insupply. This will be an ongoing risk for the Group, offset by the UK development programme and any potentialexpansion in other markets. We opened our Maldron Hotel Glasgow City in August 2021 and new UK hotel openings arescheduled for the remainder of this year and early 2022. 7. Preparing for the Changing Face of the Hospitality and Hotel Markets - The pandemic impacted the hoteland hospitality industry as never before, as well as its lasting effects on wider society. This was a new risk areaintroduced as part of our 2020 reporting. As a response to this risk, we developed and implemented severalinitiatives around guest technologies, enhanced hygiene levels and guest service delivery as part of our 2020 hotelreopening programme. Many of these are now embedded in our business. We continue to look forward to how hotelscould operate, and we would expect to adapt to any emerging stakeholder requirements. The Group will continue toidentify and embrace such changes, giving us a potential advantage in our markets. 8. Environment and Climate Change - The Group is keenly aware of the risks to society associated withclimate change and environmental issues. We take our responsibilities in this area seriously and recognise ourstakeholders' concerns and expectations. There is a risk that Dalata could suffer reputational damage and a loss incustomer, employee or other stakeholder confidence if it does not appropriately recognise and respond to the impactof our business activities on the environment. The Group is committed to addressing stakeholder concerns through arange of initiatives. These include the launch of the Living Green Programme including 'Green Tourism'Certification across the Group. The Group have also engaged a leading ESG Advisory firm to support the developmentof a 3-year ESG Strategy plan which will be launched by Q1 2022. 9. Development of Expertise and Availability of Resources - Dalata's business model is built on our abilityto grow and retain expertise. There could be a failure to retain key expertise and experiences and develop talentwithin the Group to ensure its ongoing and future success. Throughout 2020 and 2021, our strategy remainedunchanged in this area. As the pandemic restrictions have eased, the Group is now seeing the benefits of itsstrategy to retain the hotel management teams and continue investing in development programmes.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -8-

The effects of the pandemic and issues including the relocation of people, international travel restrictions and Brexit have resulted in changes to the employment market in many industries, including hospitality. These factors could impact the Group's ability to find and retain employees, particularly at the operational level and in particular skill areas. Like many other businesses, the Group is now operating in a challenging market to find and retain sufficient resources. We are putting in place a range of strategies to attract resources and highlight Dalata as the employer of choice in our industry. However, the medium-term exposure to this risk is uncertain as to whether it will have a short-term impact or represent a structural change in the employment market for these industries. 10. Health and Safety - As a large hotel operator, there is a range of risks associated with life safety,fire safety and food safety. Health and Safety continues to be a priority for the Board and management. There hasbeen no reduction in this priority during 2021, and all preventative maintenance, life and fire system servicing,and management oversight of health and safety remains in place. In addition, we implemented enhanced hygienerequirements as part of hotel re-openings through our Dalata Keep Safe Programme. These requirements are nowembedded in hotel operational routines, and all team members are trained on their implementation. These health andsafety protocols continue to be accredited by Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing inspection andcertification in the Health and Safety area. 11. Information Security and Data Protection - All businesses face increased information security risksassociated with sophisticated cyber- attacks, including those targeting data held by companies. With Covid-19, morepeople are working from home, increasing the risk profile in these areas. A successful cyber event could causesignificant disruption to the business. Losing control of personal data could result in reputational damage andregulatory fines. Dalata's Information Security Management System is based on ISO27001 and protects the Group'sinformation resources. This framework is supported by audits, company policies and employee training, overseen byexternal advisors and ongoing security monitoring. We continue to invest in modern and secure technologies,supported by employee awareness and training in information security. Our data protection policies set out ourobligations regarding the handling of personal data, and the procedures and principles that are to be followed. Ourprivacy committee, including senior management and external privacy specialists, provide leadership in this area,with regular updates to executive management, Board and Board committees.

1 See Supplementary Financial Information which contains definitions and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures ("APM") and other definitions.

2 Cash outflow of EUR24 million excludes impact of net receipt of loans and movements in exchange rates.

3 Excludes the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin as it is not currently trading and the new Maldron Hotel Glasgow City in the UK which opened in August 2021.

4 The main adjusting item is the net property revaluation gain of EUR2.5 million (six months ended 30 June 2020: net revaluation loss of EUR27.3 million) following the valuation of property assets. Further detail on adjusting items is provided in the section titled 'Adjusting items to EBITDA'.

5 Performance statistics exclude the Ballsbridge Hotel in Dublin as the hotel effectively has not traded since early 2020.

6 Regional Ireland performance statistics reflect a full six-month performance of all hotels in this portfolio for both periods.

7 UK performance statistics reflect a full six-month performance of all hotels in this portfolio for both periods regardless of when acquired.

8 Other non-current assets comprise investment property, deferred tax assets and other receivables (which primarily relate to professional fees associated with future lease agreements for hotels currently being constructed or in planning).

9 Other liabilities comprise deferred tax liabilities, derivatives, provision for liabilities and current tax liabilities.

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 30 June 2021

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Continuing operations Revenue 4 39,586 80,796 Cost of sales (13,191) (33,611) Gross profit 26,395 47,185 Administrative expenses 5 (46,657) (102,276) Other income 258 226 Operating loss (20,004) (54,865) Finance costs 8 (17,814) (16,020) Loss before tax (37,818) (70,885) Tax credit 10 7,443 7,769 Loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company (30,375) (63,116) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Revaluation of property 12 (1,940) (133,673) Related deferred tax 839 20,390 (1,101) (113,283) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange gain/(loss) on translating foreign operations 18,741 (28,674) (Loss)/gain on net investment hedge (14,157) 21,157 Fair value gain/(loss) on cash flow hedges 2,297 (6,109) Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss 1,316 929 Related deferred tax - 649 8,197 (12,048) Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of tax 7,096 (125,331) Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company (23,279) (188,447) Earnings per share Basic loss per share 22 (13.6) cents (34.0) cents Diluted loss per share 22 (13.6) cents (34.0) cents

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position

at 30 June 2021

30 June 31 December 2021 2020 Assets Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 11 32,028 31,733 Property, plant and equipment 12 1,212,323 1,202,743 Right-of-use assets 13 406,073 411,007 Investment property 2,090 2,089 Deferred tax assets 19 20,893 12,344 Contract fulfilment costs 14 - 22,374 Other receivables 9,888 9,059 Total non-current assets 1,683,295 1,691,349 Current assets Contract fulfilment costs 14 27,216 - Trade and other receivables 12,716 9,231 Inventories 1,372 1,258 Cash and cash equivalents 40,928 50,197 Total current assets 82,232 60,686 Total assets 1,765,527 1,752,035 Equity Share capital 21 2,229 2,227 Share premium 21 504,895 504,735 Capital contribution 25,724 25,724 Merger reserve 81,264 81,264 Share-based payment reserve 2,150 3,419 Hedging reserve (5,429) (9,042) Revaluation reserve 198,205 199,306 Translation reserve (8,518) (13,102) Retained earnings 110,256 138,249 Total equity 910,776 932,780 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 18 341,963 314,143 Lease liabilities 13 391,004 388,871 Deferred tax liabilities 19 39,692 39,404 Derivatives 5,429 9,042 Provision for liabilities 15 7,735 6,747 Total non-current liabilities 785,823 758,207

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -9-

Current liabilities Lease liabilities 13 9,766 10,761 Trade and other payables 57,551 48,668 Current tax liabilities 82 91 Provision for liabilities 15 1,529 1,528 Total current liabilities 68,928 61,048 Total liabilities 854,751 819,255 Total equity and liabilities 1,765,527 1,752,035 Dalata Hotel Group plc Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2021 Attributable to owners of the Company Share-based Share Share Capital Merger payment Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium Contribution reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2021 2,227 504,735 25,724 81,264 3,419 (9,042) 199,306 (13,102) 138,249 932,780 Comprehensive loss: Loss for the - - - - - - - - (30,375) (30,375) period Other comprehensive income/(loss) Exchange gain on translating - - - - - - - 18,741 - 18,741 foreign operations Loss on net - - - - - - - (14,157) (14,157) investment hedge Revaluation of - - - - - - (1,940) - - (1,940) property Fair value gain on - - - - - 2,297 - - - 2,297 cash flow hedges Cash flow hedges - reclassified to - - - - - 1,316 - - - 1,316 profit or loss Related deferred - - - - - - 839 - - 839 tax Total comprehensive loss - - - - - 3,613 (1,101) 4,584 (30,375) (23,279) for the period Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based - - - - 1,113 - - - - 1,113 payments Vesting of share 2 160 - - - - - - - 162 awards and options Transfer from share-based - - - - (2,382) - - - 2,382 - payment reserve to retained earnings Total transactions with owners of the 2 160 - - (1,269) - - - 2,382 1,275 Company At 30 June 2021 2,229 504,895 25,724 81,264 2,150 (5,429) 198,205 (8,518) 110,256 910,776

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the six months ended 30 June 2020

Attributable to owners of the Company Share-based Share Share Capital Merger payment Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium Contribution reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 1,851 504,488 25,724 (10,337) 4,900 (3,958) 351,869 (6,593) 204,897 1,072,841 2020 Comprehensive loss: Loss for the - - - - - - - - (63,116) (63,116) period Other comprehensive income/(loss) Exchange loss on translating - - - - - - - (28,674) - (28,674) foreign operations Gain on net - - - - - - - 21,157 - 21,157 investment hedge Revaluation of - - - - - - (133,673) - - (133,673) property Transfer of revaluation gains to - - - - - - (30,269) - 30,269 - retained earnings on sale of property Fair value loss on cash flow - - - - - (6,109) - - - (6,109) hedges Cash flow hedges - reclassified - - - - - 929 - - - 929 to profit or loss Related deferred - - - - - 649 20,390 - - 21,039 tax Total comprehensive - - - - - (4,531) (143,552) (7,517) (32,847) (188,447) loss for the period Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based - - - - 1,078 - - - - 1,078 payments Vesting of share awards and 6 247 - - (3,040) - - - 3,040 253 options Total transactions 6 247 - - (1,962) - - - 3,040 1,331 with owners of the Company At 30 June 2020 1,857 504,735 25,724 (10,337) 2,938 (8,489) 208,317 (14,110) 175,090 885,725 Dalata Hotel Group plc Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended 30 June 2021 6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Cash flows from operating activities Loss for the period (30,375) (63,116) Adjustments for: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 13,416 13,481 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 9,805 10,627 Amortisation of intangible assets 281 270 Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss (2,477) 27,261 Loss on sale and leaseback - 1,673 Impairment of goodwill - 3,226 Impairment of right-of-use assets 315 7,415 Impairment of fixtures, fittings and equipment 5 1,054 Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets (277) - Share-based payments expense 1,113 1,078 Interest on lease liabilities 11,771 10,881 Other interest and finance costs 6,043 5,139 Tax credit (7,443) (7,769) 2,177 11,220 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables and provision for 6,911 (16,391) liabilities Increase in current and non-current trade and other receivables (3,244) (3,292) (Increase)/decrease in inventories (114) 556 Tax paid (104) (767) Net cash from/(used in) operating activities 5,626 (8,674) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,580) (17,267) Contract fulfilment cost payments (3,039) (1,735) Costs paid on entering new leases and agreements for lease (632) (5,771) Proceeds from sale of Clayton Hotel Charlemont - 64,190 Purchase of intangible assets (47) (493) Net cash (used in)/from investing activities (7,298) 38,924 Cash flows from financing activities Net receipt of revolving credit facility loans 13,000 50,986 Repayment of lease liabilities (3,962) (3,171) Interest paid on lease liabilities (11,771) (10,881) Other interest and finance costs paid (6,994) (4,642) Proceeds from vesting of share awards and options 162 253

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -10-

Net cash (used in)/from financing activities (9,565) 32,545 Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,237) 62,795 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 50,197 40,586 Effect of movements in exchange rates 1,968 (242) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 40,928 103,139 ________

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements 1. General information and basis of preparation

Dalata Hotel Group plc ('the Company') is a company domiciled in the Republic of Ireland. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six month period ended 30 June 2021 (the 'Interim Financial Statements') include the Company and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the 'Group'). The Interim Financial Statements were authorised for issue by the Directors on 31 August 2021.

These unaudited Interim Financial Statements have been prepared by Dalata Hotel Group plc in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting ('IAS 34') as adopted by the European Union ('EU'). They do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') as adopted by the EU. However, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since 31 December 2020. They should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Dalata Hotel Group plc, which were prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU, as at and for the year ended 31 December 2020.

These Interim Financial Statements are presented in Euro, rounded to the nearest thousand, which is the functional currency of the parent company and also the presentation currency for the Group's financial reporting.

The preparation of Interim Financial Statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results could differ materially from these estimates. In preparing these Interim Financial Statements, the critical judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The Interim Financial Statements do not constitute statutory financial statements. The statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, together with the independent auditor's report thereon, have been filed with the Companies Registration Office and are available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com. The auditor's report on those financial statements was not qualified and it contained an emphasis of matter paragraph, drawing attention to the disclosures in the financial statements concerning the material valuation uncertainty in respect of the estimated fair value of the Group's owned land and buildings as at 31 December 2020 on the basis of uncertainties in the hotel property market, at that time, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Going concern

Ongoing government restrictions due to Covid-19 continued to have a significant impact on the earnings and operations of the Group in the first half of 2021. These included the closure of the hospitality industry to all except for essential services business from the start of the period in Ireland until 2 June 2021. All of the Group's UK hotels were only open at limited capacity between January 2021 and May 2021.Hotels re-opened fully to the public in England and Wales on 17 May 2021 and in Northern Ireland on 24 May 2021. In both Ireland and the UK, international travel has also largely been restricted to essential travel only for the entire period. Large events and public gatherings were prohibited throughout the period. Restrictions are however being gradually lifted in light of the success of the ongoing vaccine rollouts in both jurisdictions and globally.

The impact of the Covid-19 restrictions has resulted in Group revenue declining by EUR162.3 million compared to the first half of 2019, a period unimpacted by Covid-19. Covid-19 has also impacted a number of other areas of the business which are further detailed in the Operating segments note 4, Property, plant and equipment note 12, Impairment note 6 and Financial risk management note 17.

The Group entered the Covid-19 pandemic with a strong balance sheet and liquidity position and, despite the material impact Covid-19 has on the Group's financial performance, the Group remains in a strong position. As at 30 June 2021, the Group had property, plant and equipment of EUR1,212.3 million and cash and undrawn facilities of EUR269.9 million. The Group was not in breach of any of its covenants as at 30 June 2021.

The Group continued to tightly manage its cash and liquidity in the first half of 2021 and executed a number of strategies including:

-- Availing of government wage subsidy schemes, other non-payroll related grants, and government assistancein the form of commercial rates waivers and warehousing of tax liabilities, where possible, in Ireland and in theUK (note 7);

-- Postponement and cancellation of non-committed non-essential capital expenditure; and

-- Strict working capital and cost management in all hotels and Central Office.

In 2020, similar measures to the above were implemented in addition to other liquidity strengthening actions such as the cancellation of the 2019 final dividend originally recommended by the Board, the sale and leaseback of Clayton Hotel Charlemont for EUR64.2 million in April 2020 and an equity raise in September 2020 raising net proceeds of EUR92.0 million.

In addition, on 9 July 2020, the Group entered into an amended and restated facility agreement with its banking club to provide additional flexibility and liquidity to support the Group following the impact of Covid-19 restrictions. The Group raised an additional EUR39.4 million in revolving credit facilities with a maturity date of 30 September 2022 and the maturity of EUR20.1 million of revolving credit facilities was shortened to 30 September 2022 from 26 October 2024. The Group also agreed a new temporary suite of covenants with its banking club. The revised covenants include Net Debt to Value covenants and a minimum liquidity restriction whereby either cash, remaining available facilities or a combination of both must not fall below EUR50 million at any point to 30 March 2022. The revised covenants were put in place to avoid potential breaches in covenants based on trailing 12-month EBITDA during the period of recovery in trading profits following the impact of Covid-19.

The Group will revert to the previous covenants comprising Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Cover covenants for testing at 30 June 2022. At 30 June 2022, the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant limit is 6.0x and the Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x. The Net Debt to EBITDA covenant limit reduces to 4.0x at 31 December 2022.

Forecasts completed as part of the amendment and restatement in July 2020 assumed recovery would commence earlier in 2021 and did not forecast the extended lockdowns in both Ireland and the UK, which resulted from the severity of the third wave of Covid-19 infections and the new variants despite the success of the vaccine rollout. As the recovery only commenced in quarter two 2021 following lifting of restrictions, the trailing 12-month EBITDA from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 will be lower than when revised covenants were originally agreed.

Forecasting of near-term trade performance remains difficult in the current environment. To address this, multiple reasonable scenarios have been prepared by the Group with key assumptions varying around the timing of the return to more normal levels of international travel and the ongoing nature and extent of government supports. Since re-opening in quarter two 2021 and the gradual lifting of travel restrictions, trade, primarily domestic leisure, continues to exceed expectations and the business continues to see later booking patterns than normal across all channels. Governments have announced ongoing supports but detail on some of these have not yet been formalised and consequently cannot be forecast with precision at this time.

In all reasonable scenarios, the Group is forecast to have sufficient available funds and liquidity during the forecast period to December 2024. However, some of the scenarios show a potential temporary breach of Net Debt to EBITDA and Interest Cover covenants when they are re-instated and tested as of 30 June 2022 due to the recovery only now commencing in the trailing 12-month period underpinning the calculation of EBITDA for those covenants. All scenarios show compliance at the following testing period, 31 December 2022 and thereafter. If the covenants were temporarily breached as at 30 June 2022, all of the Group's borrowings would become repayable on demand under the terms of the Group's Facility Agreement from that point.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -11-

The Group will continue to monitor the evolving trade forecasts and pursue proactive and timely mitigating actions if necessary as it has since the start of the pandemic. As visibility on forecasts increases, any appropriate mitigating actions which are not currently modelled to prevent a possible covenant breach will be taken. These include engaging with the Group's banking club as to the timing of reverting to previous covenants given the longer than expected duration of Covid-19 restrictions. The Group will also consider other strategies such as a sale of an asset, a further share placing, negotiations with landlords on rental obligations and more severe cost cutting.

If a request for an extension of the temporary suite of covenants were made of the Group's banking club or even if a covenant breach were to arise, the Group would be confident of the ongoing support of its banking club given the strong relationships it has with the club as the Group has successfully navigated the unprecedented circumstances following Covid-19, the resumption of recovery towards more normal levels of trade, the Group's historic profitability and successful management and, not least, the value of the Group's assets upon which the banking club has security. Net Debt to Value ratio at 30 June 2021 was 27%.

At this point, the Group does not feel any of these further mitigating actions are necessary. The Group is focused on maximising trading opportunities and operational performance given the lifting of restrictions and on its future growth, including the opening of five more hotels in 2021 and early 2022, following the successful opening of Maldron Hotel Glasgow City in August 2021. In early 2022, the Group is also on target to execute the forward sale of the residential units it has developed along with the building of the Maldron Merrion Road Hotel, which will lead to a cash inflow of approximately EUR42 million (excluding VAT).

The Directors have considered all of the above, with all available information and the current liquidity and capital position of the Group in assessing the going concern of the Group. On the basis of these judgements, the Directors have prepared these condensed consolidated interim financial statements on a going concern basis. Furthermore, they do not believe there is any material uncertainty related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. 2. Significant accounting policies

The accounting policies applied in these Interim Financial Statements are consistent with those applied in the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2020. 3. Seasonality

In a typical year, hotel revenue and operating profit are driven by seasonal factors such as July and August being typically the busiest months in the operating cycle. In 2020 and the current period, due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, typical patterns of seasonality are disrupted and are not comparable to previous periods. 4. Operating segments

The Group's segments are reported in accordance with IFRS 8 Operating Segments. The segment information is reported in the same way as it is reviewed and analysed internally by the chief operating decision makers, primarily the Executive Directors.

The Group segments its leased and owned business by geographical region within which the hotels operate being Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK. These comprise the Group's three reportable segments.

Dublin, Regional Ireland and UK segments

These segments are concerned with hotels that are either owned or leased by the Group. As at 30 June 2021, the Group owns 27 hotels (31 December 2020: 27 hotels, 30 June 2020: 27 hotels) and has effective ownership of one further hotel which it operates (31 December 2020: one hotel, 30 June 2020: one hotel). It also owns the majority of one further hotel it operates (31 December 2020: one hotel, 30 June 2020: one hotel). The Group also leases 12 hotel buildings from property owners (31 December 2020: 12 hotels, 30 June 2020: 12 hotels) and is entitled to the benefits and carries the risks associated with operating these hotels.

The Group's revenue from leased and owned hotels is primarily derived from room sales and food and beverage sales in restaurants, bars and banqueting. The main costs arising are payroll, cost of goods for resale, commissions paid to online travel agents on room sales, other operating costs, and, in the case of leased hotels, variable lease costs (where linked to turnover or profit) payable to lessors.

Revenue 6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Dublin 16,120 44,847 Regional Ireland 11,639 15,591 UK 11,827 20,358 ______ ______ Total revenue 39,586 80,796 ______ ______

Revenue for each of the geographical locations represents the operating revenue (room revenue, food and beverage revenue and other hotel revenue) from leased and owned hotels situated in (i) Dublin, (ii) Regional Ireland and (iii) the UK.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a material loss of revenue for the period ended 30 June 2021. The prior period was also impacted by Covid-19 from March 2020. Varying global restrictions on travel and numerous public health initiatives have resulted in significantly reduced demand in the wider hospitality industry. In Ireland, all hotels except for one hotel remained open in a limited capacity to provide for essential services business between January 2021 and May 2021. On 2 June 2021, the hotels in Ireland re-opened to the public, however, food and beverage was only available to hotel guests in line with government restrictions. All of the Group's UK hotels were open at limited capacity between January 2021 and May 2021. Hotels re-opened fully to the public in England and Wales on 17 May 2021 and in Northern Ireland on 24 May 2021.

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Segmental results - EBITDAR Dublin 2,143 13,393 Regional Ireland 3,162 (317) UK 1,384 2,502 ______ ______ EBITDAR for reportable segments 6,689 15,578 ______ ______ Segmental results - EBITDA Dublin 2,143 13,198 Regional Ireland 3,162 (327) UK 1,384 2,470 ______ ______ EBITDA for reportable segments 6,689 15,341 ______ Reconciliation to results for the period Segments EBITDA 6,689 15,341 Other income 258 226 Central costs (4,397) (4,347) Share-based payments expense (1,113) (1,078) ______ ______ Adjusted EBITDA 1,437 10,142 Hotel pre-opening expenses (373) - Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss 2,477 (27,261) Impairment of goodwill - (3,226) Impairment of fixtures, fittings and equipment (5) (1,054) Impairment of right-of-use assets (315) (7,415) Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets 277 - Loss on sale and leaseback - (1,673) ______ ______ Group EBITDA 3,498 (30,487) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (13,416) (13,481) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (9,805) (10,627) Amortisation of intangible assets (281) (270) Interest on lease liabilities (11,771) (10,881) Other interest and finance costs (6,043) (5,139) ______ ______ Loss before tax (37,818) (70,885) Tax credit 7,443 7,769 ______ ______ Loss for the period (30,375) (63,116) ______ ______

Group EBITDA represents earnings before interest on lease liabilities, other interest and finance costs, tax, depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets, and amortisation of intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is presented as an alternative performance measure to show the underlying operating performance of the Group excluding items which are not reflective of normal trading activities or distort comparability either period on period or with other similar businesses. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA represents Group EBITDA before:

-- Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss (note 12);

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -12-

-- Impairment of goodwill (note 11), right-of-use assets (note 13) or related fixtures, fittings andequipment (note 12);

-- Hotel pre-opening expenses, which relate primarily to payroll expenses, sales and marketing costs andtraining costs of new staff, that are incurred by the Group in advance of new hotel openings;

-- The remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets (note 13); and

-- The accounting loss on the sale and leaseback.

The line item 'central costs' includes costs of the Group's central functions including operations support, technology, sales and marketing, human resources, finance, corporate services and business development. Share-based payments expense is presented separately from central costs as this expense relates to employees across the Group.

'Segmental results - EBITDA' for Dublin, Regional Ireland and UK represents the 'Adjusted EBITDA' for each geographical location before central costs, share-based payments expense and other income. It is the net operational contribution of leased and owned hotels in each geographical location.

'Segmental results - EBITDAR' for Dublin, Regional Ireland and UK represents 'Segmental results - EBITDA' before variable lease costs.

Disaggregated revenue information

Disaggregated revenue is reported in the same way as it is reviewed and analysed internally by the chief operating decision makers, primarily the Executive Directors. The key components of revenue reviewed by the chief operating decision makers are:

-- Room revenue which relates to the rental of rooms in each hotel. Revenue is recognised when the hotelroom is occupied, and the service is provided;

-- Food and beverage revenue which relates to sales of food and beverages at the hotel property. Thisrevenue is recognised at the point of sale; and

-- Other revenue includes revenue from leisure centres, car parks, meeting room hire and other revenuesources at the hotels. Leisure centre revenue is recognised over the life of the membership while the other itemsare recognised when the service is provided.

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Revenue review by segment - Dublin Room revenue 10,591 29,899 Food and beverage revenue 3,851 10,965 Other revenue 1,678 3,983 ______ ______ Total revenue 16,120 44,847 ______ ______ Revenue review by segment - Regional Ireland Room revenue 7,315 8,810 Food and beverage revenue 3,284 4,875 Other revenue 1,040 1,906 ______ ______ Total revenue 11,639 15,591 ______ ______ Revenue review by segment - UK Room revenue 8,597 14,208 Food and beverage revenue 2,524 4,435 Other revenue 706 1,715 _____ _____ Total revenue 11,827 20,358 _____ ______

Other geographical information

Revenue 6 months ended 30 June 2021 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Republic of Ireland UK Republic of Ireland UK Total Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Owned hotels 21,699 7,659 29,358 41,070 14,694 55,764 Leased hotels 6,060 4,168 10,228 19,368 5,664 25,032 Total revenue 27,759 11,827 39,586 60,438 20,358 80,796 EBITDAR 6 months ended 30 June 2021 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Republic of Ireland UK Republic of Ireland UK Total Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Owned hotels 5,814 1,234 7,048 8,595 2,140 10,735 Leased hotels (509) 150 (359) 4,481 362 4,843 Total EBITDAR 5,305 1,384 6,689 13,076 2,502 15,578 EBITDAR 6 months ended 30 June 2021 6 months ended 30 June 2020 Republic of Ireland UK Republic of Ireland UK Total Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Variable lease costs - - - 205 32 237 Depreciation of property, plant 8,989 4,427 13,416 9,159 4,322 13,481 and equipment Depreciation of right-of-use assets 7,451 2,354 9,805 7,959 2,668 10,627 Interest on lease liabilities 7,731 4,040 11,771 7,031 3,850 10,881

5 Administrative expenses

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (note 12) 13,416 13,481 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (note 13) 9,805 10,627 Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss* (2,477) 27,261 Impairment of goodwill - 3,226 Impairment of fixtures, fittings and equipment (note 12) 5 1,054 Impairment of right-of-use assets (note 13) 315 7,415 Remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets (note 13) (277) - Amortisation of intangible assets (note 11) 281 270 Other administrative expenses 25,216 37,032 Hotel pre-opening expenses 373 - Loss on sale and leaseback - 1,673 Variable lease costs - 237 _______ _______ 46,657 102,276 _______ ______

*Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss relate to the net reversal of revaluation losses of EUR2.5 million through profit or loss (note 12) offset by a EUR0.02m fair value loss on investment property. 6. Impairment

At 30 June 2021, as a result of the impact of Covid-19 on expected trading, particularly on near term profitability, and the carrying amount of the net assets of the Group being more than its market capitalisation (market capitalisation is calculated by multiplying the share price on that date by the number of shares in issue), the Group tested each cash generating unit ('CGU') for impairment as both were deemed to be potential impairment indicators. Market capitalisation can be influenced by a number of different market factors and uncertainties, most evidently the impact of Covid-19. In addition, share prices reflect a discount due to lack of control rights.

Impairment arises where the carrying value of the CGU (which includes, where relevant, revalued properties and/or right-of-use assets, allocated goodwill, fixtures, fittings and equipment) exceeds its recoverable amount on a value in use ('VIU') basis. Each individual hotel is considered to be a CGU for the purposes of impairment testing.

At 30 June 2021, the recoverable amounts of the Group's CGUs were based on VIU, determined by discounting the estimated future cash flows generated from the continuing use of these hotels. VIU cash flow projections are prepared for each CGU and then compared against the carrying value of the assets, including goodwill, properties, fixtures, fittings and equipment and right-of-use assets, in that CGU. The VIU assumptions are detailed below. The VIU cash flows take into account changes in market conditions as a result of Covid-19.

The VIU estimates were based on the following key assumptions:

-- Cash flow projections are based on operating results and forecasts prepared by management covering aten-year period in the case of freehold properties. This period was chosen due to the nature of the hotel assetsand is consistent with the valuation basis used by independent external property valuers when performing theirhotel valuations (note 12). For CGUs with right-of-use assets, the lease term was used;

-- Revenue and EBITDA projections are based on management's best estimate projections as at 30 June 2021.Forecasted revenue and EBITDA are based on expectations of future outcomes taking into account the currentearnings, impact of Covid-19, past experience and adjusted for anticipated revenue and cost growth;

-- Cash flow projections assume a long-term compound annual growth rate of 2% in EBITDA for CGUs in theRepublic of Ireland and in the UK;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -13-

-- Cash flows include an average annual capital outlay on maintenance for the hotels dependent on thecondition of the hotel or typically 4% of revenues but assume no enhancements to any property;

-- In the case of CGUs with freehold properties, the VIU calculations also include a terminal value based onterminal (year 10) capitalisation rates consistent with those used by the external property valuers whichincorporates a long-term growth rate of 2% for Irish and for UK properties;

-- The cash flows are discounted using a risk adjusted discount rate specific to each property. Riskadjusted discount rates of 7.75% to 9.50% for Dublin assets (31 December 2020: 8.25% to 9.75%), 9.0% to 11.0% forRegional Ireland assets (31 December 2020: 9.0% to 11.25%), 7.0% to 11.25% for UK assets (31 December 2020: 7.0% to11.25%) have been used; and

-- The values applied to each of these key assumptions are derived from a combination of internal andexternal factors based on historical experience of the valuers and of management and taking into account thestability of cash flows typically associated with these factors.

At 30 June 2021, the recoverable amount was deemed lower than the carrying amount in one of the Group's CGUs and resulted in an impairment charge of GBP0.3 million (EUR0.3 million), relating to a right-of-use asset (note 13) and fixtures, fittings and equipment (note 12), being recognised at 30 June 2021.

At 30 June 2021, the carrying value of the Group's other CGUs did not exceed their recoverable amount and no impairment was required following assessment.

Covid-19 continues to impact the Group's business and operations. As a result, the Group's projections are subject to a greater level of uncertainty than usual as governments worldwide continue to implement measures to protect public health, roll out vaccine programmes and support business and employment. As at 30 June 2021, all of the Group's hotels except for one hotel had re-opened to the public, however, the impact on the hospitality industry has been severe and predicting the path and the eventual containment of Covid-19 and the consequent lifting of travel and public health restrictions is difficult particularly in the immediate short term. Therefore, the estimation of cash flows which take into account the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, prepared to support the VIU estimates, is a key source of estimation uncertainty. Projections have been prepared on a conservative basis taking into account all information reasonably available in the environment at 30 June 2021. Broadly, the cash flow projections assume that the vaccine roll out continues, the projections assume international travel gradually returns during the second half of 2021 which continues through 2022 with trade broadly back to more normal levels in 2023 and 2024.

7 Government grants and government assistance

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) - 2,519 Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (Ireland) 15,233 - Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (UK) 1,930 2,724 Other government grants related to income 5,834 - _______ _______ Grants related to income 22,997 5,243 _______ ______

Payroll-related government grants

During the period ended 30 June 2021, the Group availed of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme in Ireland and the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme in the UK. The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme is available to employers who suffered a minimum 30% reduction in turnover as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, and provides a flat rate subsidy based on the number of eligible employees. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is available for eligible employees for the hours the employees are on furlough.

The Group was in compliance with all the conditions of the respective schemes during the period ended 30 June 2021 and availed of these schemes. The grant income received has been offset against the related costs in cost of sales and administrative expenses in profit or loss. No contingencies are attached to any of these schemes as at 30 June 2021. The Group continues to avail of the wage subsidy schemes.

Other government grants

During the period ended 30 June 2021, the Group availed of other grant schemes introduced by the Irish and UK governments to support businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic and contribute towards re-opening and other operating costs, including and not limited to the Covid Restrictions Support Schemes in Ireland, and The Large Tourism and Hospitality Business Support Scheme in Northern Ireland. These grants, which totalled EUR5.8 million, have been offset against the related costs of EUR5.8 million in administrative expenses in profit or loss (period ended 30 June 2020: EURnil).

The Group availed of the ERF Sector Specific Support Fund in the UK, which is aimed to support business survival and safeguarding jobs. A condition of the grant is that, businesses are expected to safeguard the relevant jobs for a minimum of 12-months. Therefore, there is a contingent liability in this respect amounting to GBP0.05 million (EUR0.06 million) as at 30 June 2021 (30 June 2020: EURnil).

Government assistance

In addition, the Group received financial assistance by way of commercial rates waivers and deferrals of tax liabilities from the Irish and UK governments.

In Ireland, the Group benefitted from a commercial rates waiver of EUR3.6 million for the period ended 30 June 2021 (for the period ended 30 June 2020: EUR1.8 million). In the UK, the Group benefitted from a commercial rates waiver of GBP2.1 million (EUR2.5 million) for the period ended 30 June 2021 (for the period ended 30 June 2020: GBP1.1 million (EUR1.3 million)).

Under the warehousing of tax liabilities legislation introduced by the Financial Provisions (Covid-19) (No. 2) Bill 2020, Irish VAT liabilities of EUR4.9 million and payroll tax liabilities of EUR11.2 million have been deferred as at 30 June 2021 and are expected to be payable during 2022.

In the UK, VAT liabilities relating to the year ended 31 December 2020 are being paid by instalments, under the VAT payment deferral scheme. The outstanding deferred VAT liabilities at 30 June 2021 are GBP0.3 million (EUR0.4 million). These deferred liabilities are payable in monthly instalments from July 2021 to December 2021.

8 Finance costs

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Interest on lease liabilities (note 13) 11,771 10,881 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 4,929 4,213 Cash flow hedges - reclassified from other comprehensive income 1,316 929 Net exchange gain on loans and borrowings, and cash and cash equivalents (29) (69) Other finance costs 1,021 692 Interest capitalised to property, plant and equipment (note 12) (886) (548) Interest capitalised to contract fulfilment costs (note 14) (308) (78) _______ _______ 17,814 16,020 _______ _______

The Group uses interest rate swaps to convert the interest rate on part of its debt from floating rate to fixed rate. The cash flow hedge amount reclassified from other comprehensive income is shown separately within finance costs and represents the additional interest the Group paid as a result of the interest rate swaps.

Other finance costs primarily relate to commitment fees and other banking fees. Net exchange gains on financing activities relates principally to loans which did not form part of the net investment hedge (note 17).

Interest on loans and borrowings amounting to EUR1.2 million (period ended 30 June 2020: EUR0.6 million) was capitalised to assets under construction and contract fulfilment costs on the basis that this cost was directly attributable to the construction of qualifying assets (notes 12,14). The capitalisation rates applied by the Group, which were reflective of the weighted average interest cost in respect of Euro denominated borrowings and Sterling denominated borrowings for the period, were 2.4% (30 June 2020: 1.4 %) and 3.6% (30 June 2020: 2.9%) respectively.

9 Share-based payments expense

The total share-based payments expense for the Group's employee share schemes charged to profit or loss during the period was EUR1.1 million (six months ended 30 June 2020: EUR1.1 million), analysed as follows:

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Long Term Incentive Plans 890 582 Share Save schemes 223 496 ______ ______ 1,113 1,078 ______ ______

Details of the schemes operated by the Group are set out hereafter:

Long Term Incentive Plans

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -14-

Awards granted

In March 2021, the Board approved the conditional grant of 1,361,145 ordinary shares ('the Award') pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Group's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('the 2017 LTIP'). The Award was made to senior employees across the Group (106 in total). As the Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the Group, setting targets of a market and non-market nature proved difficult at this time and as a result, in line with guidance from the Investment Association, the setting of the performance condition target ranges was postponed until the second half of 2021 so that they could be appropriately set. The performance period of the Award is 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2023. As the service conditions had been set and the relevant service had been commenced by employees during the period ended 30 June 2021, the Group has recognised a cost in these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in relation to these employees from March 2021 based on the Group's best estimate as at the end of the reporting period.

On 31 August 2021, the Board on the Remuneration Committee's recommendation approved the new performance terms and conditions for the 2021 LTIP which includes 50% of the performance target being based on total shareholder return and 50% based on free cash flow per share with varying thresholds.

Awards vested

As a result of the impact of Covid-19 on the Group, the performance conditions under the 2018 LTIP scheme, total shareholder return ('TSR') and earnings per share ('EPS') were not satisfied. In January 2021, the Board on the Remuneration Committee's recommendation, as permitted under the deed of grant, modified the performance terms and conditions of the 2018 LTIP scheme, to recognise the ongoing commitment by certain senior employees of the Group. The modified conditions set out were that the employee must have been a beneficiary of the 2018 LTIP scheme, who was in employment on 25 January 2021 and was neither a Director or Company Secretary. A maximum discretionary award of 25% of the conditional awards under the 2018 LTIP scheme relating to these employees vested and the related expense was fully accounted for in the period ended 30 June 2021. The Group determined the fair value on the date of modification to be the publicly available share price on 25 January 2021 less the nominal value.

Movements in the number of share awards are as follows:

6 months ended Year ended 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 Awards Awards Outstanding at the beginning of the period/year 3,842,928 2,361,766 Granted during the period/year 1,361,145 2,282,533 Dividend equivalents - 42,006 Forfeited during the period/year (43,148) (29,906) Lapsed unvested during the period/year (628,524) (264,092) Exercised during the period/year (93,172) (549,379) Outstanding at the end of the period/year 4,439,229 3,842,928 6 months ended Year ended 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 Awards Awards March 2018 - 728,288 March 2019 838,046 847,276 March 2020 2,244,725 2,267,364 March 2021 1,356,458 - Outstanding at the end of the period/year 4,439,229 3,842,928

Share Save schemes

During the six months ended 30 June 2021, the Company issued 39,291 shares on maturity of the share options granted as part of the Share Save scheme granted in 2017. The weighted average share price at the date of exercise for options exercised during the period was EUR4.53.

10 Tax credit

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Current tax Irish corporation tax - - Foreign corporation tax 5 77 Deferred tax credit (7,448) (7,846) _____ _______ Tax credit (7,443) (7,769) _____ _______

The deferred tax credit for the period ended 30 June 2021 of EUR7.4 million relates mainly to the recognition of deferred tax assets in respect of corporation tax losses incurred during the period of EUR5.8 million, the remeasurement of UK deferred tax assets and liabilities of EUR1.9 million, and other offsetting movements of (EUR0.3 million), which are forecast to be realised at the corporation tax rate of 25%. During the period ended 30 June 2021, the UK government substantively enacted an increase in the corporation tax rate from 19% to 25%, with effect from 1 April 2023 (note 19). The increase in the effective income tax rate relative to the prior period mainly relates to this remeasurement of UK deferred tax assets and liabilities at the 25% rate. In addition, the impact of non-deductible impairments reduced the effective tax rate in the prior period, relative to the period ended 30 June 2021.

11 Intangible assets and goodwill

Other intangible Goodwill assets Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Cost Balance at 1 January 2021 78,963 2,470 81,433 Additions - 47 47 Effect of movement in exchange rates 529 - 529 _______ _______ _______ Balance at 30 June 2021 79,492 2,517 82,009 _______ _______ _______ Accumulated amortisation and impairment losses Balance at 1 January 2021 (48,947) (753) (49,700) Amortisation of intangible assets - (281) (281) _______ _______ _______ Balance at 30 June 2021 (48,947) (1,034) (49,981) _______ _______ _______ Carrying amounts At 30 June 2021 30,545 1,483 32,028 _______ _______ _______ At 31 December 2020 30,016 1,717 31,733 _______ _______ _______

Goodwill

Goodwill is attributable to factors including expected profitability and revenue growth, increased market share, increased geographical presence, the opportunity to develop the Group's brands and the synergies expected to arise within the Group after acquisition.

Included in the goodwill figure is EUR12.0 million (GBP10.3 million), which is attributable to goodwill arising on acquisition of foreign operations. Consequently, such goodwill is subsequently retranslated at the closing rate.

The Group tests goodwill annually for impairment or more frequently if there are indicators it may be impaired. Covid-19 and the carrying amount of the net assets of the Group being more than its market capitalisation have been deemed indicators of impairment and as a result the Group performed an impairment test of the Group's CGUs at 30 June 2021 (note 6). As a result of the impairment tests, the Directors concluded that the carrying value of goodwill was not impaired at 30 June 2021 (31 December 2020: goodwill impairment of EUR2.6 million for a CGU relating to an Irish hotel and EUR0.6 million (GBP0.6 million) for a CGU relating to a UK hotel). 12 Property, plant and equipment

Fixtures, Land and Assets under Total buildings construction fittings and equipment EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 30 June 2021 Valuation 1,067,023 - - 1,067,023 Cost - 67,459 141,338 208,797 Accumulated depreciation (and impairment - - (63,497) (63,497) charges)* Net carrying amount 1,067,023 67,459 77,841 1,212,323 At 1 January 2021, net carrying amount 1,058,548 61,886 82,309 1,202,743 Additions 1 2,757 2,130 4,888 Capitalised borrowing costs - 886 - 886 Capitalised labour costs 8 35 8 51 Revaluation losses through OCI (7,864) - - (7,864)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -15-

Revaluation gains through OCI 5,924 - - 5,924 Revaluation losses through profit or loss (1,070) - - (1,070) Reversal of revaluation losses through profit 3,570 - - 3,570 or loss Impairment of fixtures, fittings and equipment - - (5) (5) Depreciation charge for the period (5,599) - (7,817) (13,416) Translation adjustment 13,505 1,895 1,216 16,616 At 30 June 2021, net carrying amount 1,067,023 67,459 77,841 1,212,323 *Accumulated depreciation of buildings is stated after the elimination of depreciation on revaluation, disposals and impairments.

The carrying value of land and buildings, revalued at 30 June 2021, is EUR1,067.0 million (31 December 2020: EUR1,058.5 million). The value of these assets under the cost model is EUR844.6 million (31 December 2020: EUR834.2 million).

In the period ended 30 June 2021, unrealised revaluation gains of EUR5.9 million and unrealised revaluation losses arising of EUR7.9 million (year ended 31 December 2020: net unrealised revaluation losses EUR143.6 million) have been reflected through other comprehensive income and in the revaluation reserve in equity.

In the period ended 30 June 2021, a net revaluation gain of EUR2.5 million (year ended 31 December 2020: net revaluation losses of EUR30.8 million) has been reflected in administrative expenses through profit or loss, which represents the combination of revaluation losses in profit or loss of EUR1.1 million (year ended 31 December 2020: EUR32.2 million) and the reversal of previously recognised revaluation losses recognised in profit or loss in the period of EUR3.6 million (year ended 31 December 2020: EUR1.4 million).

Included in land and buildings at 30 June 2021 is land at a carrying value of EUR301.0 million which is not depreciated (31 December 2020: EUR301.3 million).

Additions to assets under construction during the period ended 30 June 2021 primarily relate to development expenditure incurred on the new hotel being built at the former Tara Towers site in Dublin.

Interest of EUR0.9 million was capitalised on loans and borrowings relating to qualifying assets (note 8) during the period ended 30 June 2021, and labour costs of EUR0.1 million were capitalised relating to the Group's internal development team which are directly related to asset acquisitions and other construction work completed in relation to the Group's property, plant and equipment.

Measurement of fair value

The value of the Group's property at 30 June 2021 reflects open market valuations carried out as at 30 June 2021 by independent external valuers having appropriate recognised professional qualifications and recent experience in the location and value of the property being valued. The external valuations performed were in accordance with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Valuation Standards. As a result of Covid-19, similar to other real estate markets, the market for hotel assets has experienced significantly lower levels of transactional activity and liquidity. As at the valuation date of 30 June 2021 some property markets have started to function again and other relevant market evidence exists upon which to base opinions of value, and therefore the valuations as at 30 June 2021 are not being reported by the valuers on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty', as set out in VPS 3 and VPGA 10 of the RICS Valuation Global Standards. The valuations at 31 December 2020 were reported on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty'.

The fair value measurement of the Group's own-use property has been categorised as a Level 3 fair value based on the inputs to the valuation technique used. At 30 June 2021, 29 properties were revalued by independent external valuers engaged by the Group (31 December 2020: 29 properties).

The principal valuation technique used by the independent external valuers engaged by the Group was discounted cash flows. This valuation model considers the present value of net cash flows to be generated from the property over a ten-year period (with an assumed terminal value at the end of year 10). Valuers' forecast cash flow included in these calculations represents the expectations of the valuers for EBITDA (driven by revenue per available room ('RevPAR') calculated as total rooms revenue divided by rooms available) for the property and also takes account of the expectations of a prospective purchaser. It also includes their expectation for capital expenditure which the valuers, typically, assume as approximately 4% of revenue per annum. This does not always reflect the profile of actual capital expenditure incurred by the Group. On specific assets, refurbishments are, by nature, periodic rather than annual. Valuers' expectations of EBITDA are based on their trading forecasts (benchmarked against competition, market and actual performance). The expected net cash flows are discounted using risk adjusted discount rates. Among other factors, the discount rate estimation considers the quality of the property and its location. The final valuation also includes a deduction of full purchaser's costs based on the valuers' estimates at 9.96% for Republic of Ireland domiciled assets (31 December 2020: 9.92%) and 6.8% for UK domiciled assets (31 December 2020: 6.8%).

The valuers use their professional judgement and experience to balance the interplay between the different assumptions and valuation influences. For example, initial discounted cash flows based on individually reasonable inputs may result in a valuation which challenges the price per key metrics (value of hotel divided by room numbers) in recent hotel transactions. This would then result in one or more of the inputs being amended for preparation of a revised discounted cash flow. Consequently, the individual inputs may change from the prior period or may look individually unusual and therefore must be considered as a whole in the context of the overall valuation.

The significant unobservable inputs are:

-- Valuers' forecast cash flow;

-- Risk adjusted discount rates and Terminal (Year 10) capitalisation rates are specific to each property.

-- Dublin assets:

-- Risk adjusted discount rates range between 7.75% and 9.50% (31 December 2020: 8.25% and 9.75%).

-- Weighted average risk adjusted discount rate is 8.72% (31 December 2020: 8.88%).

-- Terminal capitalisation rates range between 5.75% and 7.50% (31 December 2020: 6.25% and 7.75%).

-- Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate is 6.72% (31 December 2020: 6.88%).

-- Regional Ireland:

-- Risk adjusted discount rates range between 9.0% and 11.0% (31 December 2020: 9.0% and 11.25%).

-- Weighted average risk adjusted discount rate is 9.55% (31 December 2020: 9.69%).

-- Terminal capitalisation rates range between 7.00% and 9.00% (31 December 2020: 7.00% and 9.25%).

-- Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate is 7.55% (31 December 2020: 7.69%).

-- UK:

-- Risk adjusted discount rates range between 7.0% and 11.25% (31 December 2020: 7.0% and 11.25%).

-- Weighted average risk adjusted discount rate is 8.54% (31 December 2020: 8.52%).

-- Terminal capitalisation rates range between 5.00% and 9.25% (31 December 2020: 5.00% and 9.25%).

-- Weighted average terminal capitalisation rate is 6.54% (31 December 2020: 6.52%).

The estimated fair value under this valuation model may increase or decrease if:

-- Valuers' forecast cash flow was higher or lower than expected; or

-- The risk adjusted discount rate and terminal capitalisation rate was higher or lower. 13 Leases

The Group leases assets including land and buildings, vehicles, machinery and IT equipment. Information

about leases for which the Group is a lessee is presented below:

Right-of-use assets EUR'000 Net book value at 1 January 2021 411,007 Additions 10 Depreciation charge for the period (9,805) Remeasurement of lease liabilities (765) Impairment of right-of-use assets (315) Translation adjustment 5,941 _______ Net book value at 30 June 2021 406,073 _______

Right-of-use assets comprise leased assets that do not meet the definition of investment property.

Lease liabilities EUR'000 Lease liabilities at 1 January 2021 399,632 Additions 10 Interest on lease liabilities 11,771 Lease payments (15,733) Remeasurement of lease liabilities (1,042) Translation adjustment 6,132 _______ Lease liabilities at 30 June 2021 400,770 _______ 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Current 9,766 10,761 Non-current 391,004 388,871 _______ _______ 400,770 399,632 _______ _______

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -16-

The Group has chosen not to avail of the alternative accounting treatment set out in IFRS 16 - Covid-19 Related Rent Concessions during the period ended 30 June 2021 or the year ended 31 December 2020. Consequently, any adjustments to the terms of the impacted leases have been treated as a remeasurement. The remeasurement of lease liabilities in the period ended 30 June 2021 relates to the remeasurement of lease liabilities for one hotel following an agreed rent amendment with the landlord. As a result of this modification, the lease liability has decreased by EUR1.1 million with a decrease of EUR0.8 million to the carrying value of the right-of-use asset, as this right-of-use asset had been previously impaired. The resulting difference of EUR0.3 million has been recognised as a remeasurement gain on right-of-use assets in profit or loss (note 4).

Non-cancellable undiscounted lease cash flows payable under lease contracts are set out below:

At 30 June 2021 At 31 December 2020 Republic of Ireland UK Total Republic of Ireland UK Total EUR'000 GBP'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 GBP'000 EUR'000 6 months/year ending 31 December 2021 25,515 7,486 33,842 13,166 3,689 17,465 During the year 2022 22,473 7,526 31,244 22,492 7,526 30,863 During the year 2023 22,358 7,605 31,221 22,358 7,605 30,817 During the year 2024 20,205 7,673 29,147 20,205 7,673 28,740 During the year 2025 19,965 7,753 29,001 19,965 7,753 28,589 During the year 2026 20,048 7,772 29,106 20,048 7,772 28,693 During the years 2027 - 2036 198,375 82,545 294,576 198,375 82,545 290,191 During the years 2037 - 2046 134,791 91,183 241,059 134,791 91,183 236,215 From 2047 onwards 56,181 63,051 129,663 56,181 63,051 126,313 _______ ______ ______ _______ _______ _______ 507,562 278,797 832,482 519,930 282,594 834,263 _______ _______ ______ _______ _______ _______

Sterling amounts have been converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of 0.85805 as at 30 June 2021 (0.89903 as at 31 December 2020).

The weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases is 29.1 years (31 December 2020: 29.4 years). Lease liabilities are monitored within the Group's treasury function. Unwind of right-of-use assets and release of interest charge

The unwinding of the right-of-use assets and the release of the interest on the lease liabilities through profit or loss over the terms of the leases have been disclosed in the following table:

Depreciation of right-of-use assets Interest on lease liabilities Republic of Ireland UK Total Republic of Ireland UK Total EUR'000 GBP'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 GBP'000 EUR'000 6 months ending 31 December 2021 6,864 2,041 9,244 7,555 3,501 11,635 During the year 2022 13,693 4,082 18,450 14,809 6,984 22,948 During the year 2023 13,522 4,082 18,279 14,368 6,949 22,467 During the year 2024 11,650 4,082 16,407 13,955 6,908 22,006 During the year 2025 11,568 4,082 16,325 13,600 6,860 21,595 During the year 2026 11,563 3,738 15,919 13,223 6,806 21,155 During the years 2027 - 2036 108,611 34,620 148,958 105,891 62,956 179,262 During the years 2037 - 2046 71,431 34,545 111,691 47,078 44,042 98,406 From 2047 onwards 27,665 19,851 50,800 10,200 18,910 32,238 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ 276,567 111,123 406,073 240,679 163,916 431,712 _______ _______ _______ _______ _______ _______

Sterling amounts have been converted using the closing foreign exchange rate of 0.85805 as at 30 June 2021.

The actual depreciation and interest charge through profit or loss will depend on the composition of the Group's lease portfolio in future years and is subject to change, driven by:

-- commencement of new leases;

-- modifications of existing leases;

-- reassessments of lease liabilities following periodic rent reviews; and

-- impairments of right-of-use assets.

As a result of the impact of Covid-19, impairment tests were carried out on the Group's CGUs as at 30 June 2021 (note 6). Each hotel operating business is deemed to be a CGU as the cash flows generated are independent of other hotels in the Group. As a result of the impairment testing, one of the Group's right-of-use assets in relation to a UK CGU was impaired by EUR0.3 million (GBP0.3 million) (note 6).

Leases not yet commenced to which the lessee is committed

The Group has multiple agreements for lease at 30 June 2021 and details of the non-cancellable lease rentals and other contractual obligations payable under these agreements are set out hereafter. These represent the minimum future lease payments (undiscounted) in aggregate that the Group is required to make under the agreements. An agreement for lease is a binding agreement between external third parties and the Group to enter into a lease at a future date. The dates of commencement of these leases may change based on the hotel opening dates. The amounts payable may also change slightly if there are any changes in room numbers delivered through construction.

30 June Agreements for lease 31 December 2020 2021 EUR'000 EUR'000 Less than one year 17,753 5,165 One to two years 15,799 20,794 Two to three years 26,843 21,682 Three to five years 47,384 51,801 Five to fifteen years 245,977 262,042 Fifteen to twenty five years 260,243 274,672 After twenty five years 301,440 336,512 _______ _______ Total future lease payments 915,439 972,668 _______ _______

Included in the above table are future lease payments for agreements for lease, with a lease term of 35 years with the expected opening dates as follows: for Maldron Hotel Glasgow City (opened 3 August 2021), Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre (Q4 2021), Maldron Hotel Manchester (Q1 2022), The Samuel, Dublin (Q1 2022), Clayton Hotel Bristol (Q1 2022), Clayton Hotel Glasgow (Q2 2022), Maldron Hotel Brighton (Q1 2024), Maldron Hotel Croke Park, Dublin (Q1 2024), Maldron Hotel Victoria, Manchester (estimated to be in 2024) and Maldron Hotel Liverpool (estimated to be in 2024).

The agreement for lease for the Maldron Hotel in Birmingham, which was reflected in the amount as at 31 December 2020, will no longer proceed. 14 Contract fulfilment costs

30 June 31 December 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 22,374 13,346 Costs incurred in fulfilling contract to date 4,534 8,737 Capitalised borrowing costs (note 8) 308 291 _______ _______ At end of period/year 27,216 22,374 _______ _______

Contract fulfilment costs relate to the Group's contractual agreement with Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ('I-RES'), entered into on 16 November 2018, for I-RES to purchase a residential development which the Group is developing (comprising 69 residential units) on the site of the former Tara Towers Hotel.

Revenue and the associated cost will be recognised on this contract in profit or loss when the performance obligation in the contract has been met, which is expected to be on practical completion in March 2022. As a result, revenue will be recognised at this point in time in the future when the performance obligation is met, rather than over time. The overall sale value of the transaction is expected to be EUR42.4 million (excluding VAT), which is due in March 2022 (upon practical completion). The Group has reclassified these contract fulfilment costs from non-current assets to current assets on the statement of financial position as at 30 June 2021, as the revenue will be receivable within 12-months of this date. 15 Provision for liabilities

30 June 31 December 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-current liabilities Insurance provision 7,735 6,747 Current liabilities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2021 Half Year Report -17-

Insurance provision 1,529 1,528 _______ _______ Total provision at end of period/year 9,264 8,275 _______ _______ The reconciliation of the movement in the provision for the period/year is as follows: Period ended Year ended 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 8,275 6,563 Provisions made during the period/year - charged to profit or loss 1,250 2,500 Utilised during the period/year (261) (758) Reversed to profit or loss during the period/year - (30) _______ _______ At end of period/year 9,264 8,275 _______ _______

The insurance provision relates to actual and potential obligations arising from the Group's insurance arrangements where the Group is self-insured. The Group has third party insurance cover above specific limits for individual claims and has an overall maximum aggregate payable for all claims in any one year. The amount provided is principally based on projected settlements as determined by external loss adjusters. The provision also includes an estimate for claims incurred but not yet reported and incurred but not enough reported.

The utilisation of the provision is dependent on the timing of settlement of the outstanding claims. The Group expects the majority of the insurance provision will be utilised within five years of the period end date however, due to the nature of the provision, there is a level of uncertainty in the timing of settlement as the Group generally cannot precisely determine the extent and duration of the claim process. The provision has been discounted to reflect the time value of money though the effect is not significant.

The self-insurance programme commenced in July 2015 and increasing levels of claims data is becoming available. Claims provisions are assessed in light of claims experience and amended accordingly, where necessary, to ensure provisions reflect recent experience and trends. 16 Commitments

Capital expenditure commitments

The Group has the following commitments for future capital expenditure under its contractual arrangements.

30 June 31 December 2021 2020 EUR'000 EUR'000 Contracted but not provided for 29,574 30,608 _______ _______

At 30 June 2021, the commitments relate primarily to the following:

-- New-build hotel development of Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin; and

-- Residential development (comprising 69 residential units) on the site of the former Tara Towers Hotel(note 14).

It also includes other capital expenditure committed at other hotels in the Group.

The Group also has other commitments in relation to fixtures, fittings and equipment in some of its leased hotels. Under certain lease agreements, the Group has committed to spending a percentage of revenue on capital expenditure in respect of fixtures, fittings and equipment in the leased hotels over the life of the lease. The Group has estimated the commitment in relation to these leases to be EUR49.9 million (31 December 2020: EUR51.2 million) spread over the life of the various leases which primarily range in length from 10 years to 34 years. The revenue figures used in the estimate of the commitment at 30 June 2021 have been based on 2019 trading levels, which was prior to Covid-19. The actual commitment will be higher or lower dependent on the actual revenue earned in each of the lease years.

In addition, a new construction agreement was signed on 2 July 2021 in relation to the new-build hotel development of the Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London. The total estimated cost of the project is expected to be in the region of GBP25.0 million (EUR29.1 million).

17 Financial risk management

Risk exposures

The Group is exposed to various financial risks arising in the normal course of business. Its financial risk exposures are predominantly related to the creditworthiness of counterparties and risks relating to changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates. The Group is exposed to external economic risk associated with the Covid-19 pandemic which severely impacted the business and operations of the Group (note 1).

The Group uses financial instruments throughout its business: loans and borrowings and cash and cash equivalents are used to finance the Group's operations; trade and other receivables, trade payables and accruals arise directly from operations and derivatives are used to manage interest rate risks and to achieve a desired profile of borrowings. The Group uses a net investment hedge with Sterling denominated borrowings to hedge the foreign exchange risk from investments in certain UK operations. The Group does not trade in financial instruments. The Group is managing working capital in order to mitigate the risk associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fair values

The following tables show the carrying amount of Group financial assets and liabilities including their values in the fair value hierarchy at 30 June 2021. The tables do not include fair value information for financial assets and financial liabilities not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value. A fair value disclosure for lease liability is not required.

Fair value Financial assets Financial measured at Total assets measured at amortised cost carrying Level Level 2 Level Total fair value amount 1 3 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 30 June 30 30 June June June 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 Financial assets EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Trade and other receivables, - 10,572 10,572 excluding prepayments Cash at bank and in hand - 40,928 40,928 _______ _______ _______ - 51,500 51,500 _ Financial liabilities Financial measured at Total carrying liabilities measured at amortised cost amount Level Level 2 Level Total fair value 1 3 30 June 30 June 30 June 30 30 June 30 30 June June June 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 Financial liabilities EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 Bank loans - (341,963) (341,963) (341,963) (341,963) Trade payables and accruals - (31,388) (31,388) Derivatives - hedging instruments (5,429) - (5,429) (5,429) (5,429) _______ _______ _______ (5,429) (373,351) (378,780)

The following tables show the carrying amount of Group financial assets and liabilities including their values in the fair value hierarchy at 31 December 2020. The tables do not include fair value information for financial assets and financial liabilities not measured at fair value if the carrying amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value. A fair value disclosure for lease liability is not required.

Financial assets Fair value Financial assets measured at Total measured at fair amortised cost carrying amount Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total value 31 December 31 December 31 December 31 31 31 31 December December December December 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 01, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)