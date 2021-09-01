

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - While issuing its pre-close trading update, WH Smith PLC (SMWH.L) said the Group expects the outcome for the year to 31 August 2021 to be slightly ahead of expectations outlined on 8 July 2021. For the year ending August 2022, the Group currently expects the levels of profitability will be at the lower end of market expectations.



For the 8 weeks to 28 August 2021, total group revenue as a percentage of the financial year 2019 total revenue has been 71%.



While both Travel and High Street businesses continue to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group is encouraged by the improving trends.



