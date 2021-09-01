Module manufacturer Silfab has opened a new plant north of Seattle and is now shipping its 370 W Prime series modules.From pv magazine USA Silfab has announced it is shipping product from its new production facility in Burlington, Washington, north of Seattle. The company said the facility doubles its manufacturing capacity, bringing the total to 800 MW. The 400 MW annual capacity plant focuses on producing Silfab's new Prime 370 W series. Silfab said that cell sorting, glass washing, soldering, and cell alignment are all automated processes - something that the company said leads to its products ...

