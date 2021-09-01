Addition of the US-based manufacturer of commercial and residential pool deck equipment and accessories will bolster Fluidra's position in the commercial and residential pool segments.

S.R. Smith's product offering and manufacturing expertise are highly complementary to Fluidra's business, expanding growth prospects and creating value for existing and new customers.

The acquisition values S.R. Smith at $240 million and is expected to be cash EPS accretive to Fluidra in 2021.

Fluidra S.A. (BME: FDR), the Spanish listed global leader in pool and wellness equipment and connected solutions, today announced it has acquired S.R. Smith, a US-based manufacturer of commercial and residential pool deck equipment and accessories, from Champlain Capital, a private equity fund based in San Francisco and Boston.

Founded in 1932, S.R. Smith is a leading global manufacturer specializing in commercial and residential pool deck equipment and accessories. Their product portfolio, which is complementary to Fluidra's offering, is extensive and includes starting blocks, rails, ladders, slides, diving boards, ADA-compliant lifts, swimwall systems, thermal cover systems and in-pool furniture.

Headquartered in Canby, Oregon, S.R. Smith operates manufacturing facilities from multiple locations in the United States and Australia. Their products are supported by distributors around the world, with focus in the United States, Australia, Canada and Europe. With the addition of S.R. Smith, Fluidra will further expand its existing operational network, increasing the company's overall product delivery capability.

The acquisition was valued at $240 million and was fully settled at closing with existing cash and debt facilities. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Fluidra's cash EPS from day one. Fluidra is raising its 2021 guidance based on the expected positive contribution from the S.R. Smith acquisition as follows:

Sales growth will increase from 35-40% to 37-42%

EBITDA margin will stay between 25% to 25.5%

Cash EPS growth will increase from 80-90% to 83-93%

"Our ultimate goal is to be the best partner in the industry for our customers. In the past year, we've doubled down on our commitment to grow in different market segments and product categories and have made strategic acquisitions in North America of Built Right Pool Heaters LLC's business and Custom Molded Products LLC to bring us closer to that goal," said Bruce Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Fluidra. "This latest acquisition of S.R. Smith doesn't just move us one step closer, it propels us. S.R. Smith is an exceptional company with a talented team and stellar reputation. Their specialized expertise and comprehensive portfolio of products will accelerate our future growth in the commercial and residential pool segments and will ultimately allow us to better serve our customers in North America and around the world."

"We are excited to join the Fluidra family," said Rich Laitta, Chief Executive Officer of S.R. Smith. "With their strong dedication to meeting customer needs, focus on innovative solutions and services, and global market expertise, we believe this move will facilitate the next evolution of growth for S.R. Smith."

Following the acquisition, S.R. Smith will continue to operate independently from its Oregon headquarters.

McGuireWoods LLP acted as lead legal advisor to Fluidra. Prestwick Partners acted as sell-side advisor to S.R. Smith, while Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP acted as their legal advisor.

About Fluidra

Fluidra, a Spanish listed firm, is the global leader in the pool and wellness equipment business. It provides innovative products, services and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry's most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy, AstralPool, Polaris, Cepex, Zodiac, CTX Professional and Gre.

To learn more about Fluidra, visit www.fluidra.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210831006124/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Global

Sarah Estébanez, sestebanez@tinkle.es, +34 636 62 80 41

Xana Pena, xpena@tinkle.es, +34 674 73 47 82

Laura Gil, lgil@tinkle.es, +34 673 631 814

North America

Jacquie Edelman, jedelman@fluidra.com, 760 390 1458