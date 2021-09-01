Linda Gao appointed CEO Inalfa Roof Systems

VENRAY, Netherlands, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inalfa Roof Systems, global leader in the automotive industry and based in the Netherlands, announced the appointment of Linda Gao as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) per immediate effect. Gao succeeded Jörg Buchheim ad interim in May 2021 and will now assume full responsibility as the company's President and CEO.

Linda Gao has a background in engineering and chemistry and brings over 20-years experience in the automotive industry. In her role, she will continue leading the company's transformation program as a blueprint for the company's long term growth ambitions in the global automotive market.

Inalfa Roof Systems manufactures automotive roof systems to almost every major car and truck manufacturer in the world. The company is part of the BHAP group, one of the largest suppliers of automotive parts in China.

"I am honored to lead the global Inalfa organization and continue working with our talented people, suppliers and customers across the globe. I look forward to reaching our company ambitions together, as we continue to support our customers with innovation driven high-tech roof system products," says Linda Gao, President and CEO Inalfa Roof Systems.

During the six years prior to her current role, Gao laid the foundation of Inalfa's strong business in China. During this period, she directed the company's strong and healthy regional growth path, opening six successful regional production plants in the China region. With a special focus on innovation, operational excellence and integrated collaboration, Gao will lead Inalfa's ambition for stable expansion of its footprint in the global automotive manufacturing industry.

About Inalfa Roof Systems

Inalfa Roof Systems is a global automotive roof systems manufacturer, based in Venray, the Netherlands, with factories and development centers in Europe, Northern America and Asia. With over 800 life patents and a global market share of approximately 25%, Inalfa delivers roof systems to almost every major car and truck manufacturer in the world. Since 2011 Inalfa Roof Systems is part of Beijing Hainachuan Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., one of the biggest suppliers of automotive parts in China. The strategic acquisition of Inalfa further diversifies BHAP's product portfolio, strengthens its R&D and marketing capabilities as well as its competitiveness. For more information, please visit www.inalfa.com.