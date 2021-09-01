Solar could supply 77% of Australia's electricity demand by 2026, according to a new report by the Australian Electricity Market Operator.From pv magazine Australia Solar could supply up to 77% of total electricity demand in Australia by 2026, the Australian Electricity Market Operator (AEMO) has revealed in its annual Electricity Statement of Opportunities report. The report predicts that new renewable energy generation and energy storage projects will be able to supply the country as coal-fired plants retire, despite concerns around reliability and supply shortfalls. "No reliability gaps are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...