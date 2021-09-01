Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Golden Dawn Minerals (TSXV: GOM) (OTC Pink: GDMRD) (FSE: 3G8C) plans a drill program for this fall on the Lexington property at its Greenwood Precious Metals project in southeastern British Columbia. The Lexington property is part of the company's extensive Greenwood Precious Metals Project in southeastern British Columbia, which covers approximately 15,400 hectares within which are numerous mineralized zones and 34 historic mines including the large-scale historic Phoenix copper-gold mine.





The Lexington mine is located 11 kilometres southeast of Greenwood and 10 kilometres south of the historic Phoenix Mine open pit. The Lexington property has a long history of exploration completed by at least 12 companies.

In 2008, 54,237 tonnes were mined from the underground Lexington mine and processed through the Greenwood gravity-flotation plant, producing 5,486 ounces gold, 3,247 ounces silver and 860,259 pounds of copper. The operation was placed on care and maintenance in 2009 due to low metal prices. Only a small portion of the Lexington-Grenoble Deposit was mined in that time.

An updated PEA dated May 2017 reported 96,300 ounces of gold in the measured and indicated categories at a 3.5 grams per tonne cut-off. The area remains open for exploration along strike and down dip.

The Lexington mine was developed to exploit a mineral deposit is comprised of shallow to moderately dipping stacked zones of massive sulphide veins, quartz-sulphide veinlets and sulphide disseminations.

Overall, the deposit has been traced for at least 525 meters along a trend of 110° and is 20 to 60 meters wide and 25 meters thick.

Individual zones range from 1-24 meters in thickness but are commonly less than 6 meters thick.

Stacked zones are separated by lenses with low sulfide content that are 1 to 5 meters thick.

Typically, the zones contain 25-35 % sulphide, with pyrite being predominant over chalcopyrite.

Historic exploration records indicate high potential for discovery of gold-copper mineralization beyond the immediate mine area.

The favourable host stratigraphy extends over 4 kilometers from northwest of the Lexington mine area through the Number 7, Mable, and historic Lexington mines, where minimal past exploration drilling was done. The same stratigraphy continues through the new Lexington mine and to the southeast and into Washington State.

A total of 25 drill sites are permitted, with 14 planned for this season which is sufficient for 11,200 meters. In addition, a ground IP geophysical survey with a total of 25 line-kilometers is permitted.

Drilling will start close to the Lexington mine area, where there is potential for parallel zones and for extension of the main zone down plunge. One hot target is immediately northwest of the mine, where there is potential for two zones that could lie parallel to the Lexington deposit. Two outlying resource blocks defined by drill holes TG-81 and B93-6 lie north of and down dip of the Lexington Main zone and their limits have not been adequately defined. Drilling is also planned to explore for the southern extension of the Lexington Main Zone.

Southeast of the mine there are several historic drill intercepts that indicate presence of significant copper-gold mineralization along a kilometer-long trend that stretches from the Lexington mine to the US border. Potential also exists in the vicinity of the City of Paris historic mine over top of the Lexington mine, where a chip sample collected by Gold Dawn in 2017 at the surface exposure of the City of Paris mineralized zone, returned 18.0 grams per tonne gold and 0.42% copper over a sample width of 4.5 meters. Drilling is planned to test for extension of this mineralization to along strike beyond the area historically mined.

The shares are trading at $0.225. For more information on these and the company's other projects, please visit www.GoldenDawnMinerals.com, contact Christopher Anderson, CEO, at 604-221-8936 or email office@GoldenDawnMinerals.com.

