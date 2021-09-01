DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Igor Sechin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rosneft Oil Company b) LEI 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 4 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary share a) type of instrument Identification code RU000A0J2Q06 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 559.98 161,910 Aggregated information Price RUB 559.98 d) Volume 161,910 Total RUB 90,666,362 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-30 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Zeljko Runje 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, First Vice President for Oil, Gas, and Offshore Business Development b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rosneft Oil Company b) LEI 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 4 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary share a) type of instrument Identification code RU000A0J2Q06 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 559.98 89,288 Aggregated information Price RUB 559.98 d) Volume 89,288 Total RUB 49,999,494 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-30 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Didier Casimiro 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status First Vice President, ??mber of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rosneft Oil Company b) LEI 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 4 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary share a) type of instrument Identification code RU000A0J2Q06 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 559.98 89,288 Aggregated information Price RUB 559.98 d) Volume 89,288 Total RUB 49,999,494 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-30 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ilgam Kuchukov 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Director of Suzun JSC, ??mber of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rosneft Oil Company b) LEI 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 4 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary share a) type of instrument Identification code RU000A0J2Q06 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) RUB 559.98 53,572 Aggregated information Price RUB 559.98 d) Volume 53,572 Total RUB 29,999,249 e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-30 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Valentin Mamaev 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Director of Samotlorneftegaz JSC, ??mber of the Management Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rosneft Oil Company b) LEI 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 4 (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary share a) type of instrument Identification code RU000A0J2Q06 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company Price(s) Volume(s)

