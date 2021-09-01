Anzeige
WKN: A0J3N5 ISIN: US67812M2070 
Stuttgart
01.09.21
09:08 Uhr
6,140 Euro
+0,060
+0,99 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,1806,20010:01
6,1806,20009:53
ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Director/PDMR Shareholding

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Director/PDMR Shareholding 01-Sep-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Igor Sechin 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      LEI                    253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary share 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            RU000A0J2Q06 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term 
                             incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company 
                             Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             RUB 559.98            161,910 
       Aggregated information 
       Price                   RUB 559.98 
d) 
       Volume                   161,910 
       Total                   RUB 90,666,362 
e)      Date of the transaction          2021-08-30 
f)      Place of the transaction          outside a trading venue

2. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Zeljko Runje 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, First Vice President 
                             for Oil, Gas, and Offshore Business Development 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      LEI                    253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary share 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            RU000A0J2Q06 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term 
                             incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company 
                             Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             RUB 559.98            89,288 
       Aggregated information 
       Price                   RUB 559.98 
d) 
       Volume                   89,288 
       Total                   RUB 49,999,494 
e)      Date of the transaction          2021-08-30 
f)      Place of the transaction          outside a trading venue

3. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Didier Casimiro 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              First Vice President, ??mber of the Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      LEI                    253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary share 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            RU000A0J2Q06 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term 
                             incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company 
                             Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             RUB 559.98            89,288 
       Aggregated information 
       Price                   RUB 559.98 
d) 
       Volume                   89,288 
       Total                   RUB 49,999,494 
e)      Date of the transaction          2021-08-30 
f)      Place of the transaction          outside a trading venue

4. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Ilgam Kuchukov 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              General Director of Suzun JSC, ??mber of the Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      LEI                    253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary share 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            RU000A0J2Q06 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term 
                             incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company 
                             Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             RUB 559.98            53,572 
       Aggregated information 
       Price                   RUB 559.98 
d) 
       Volume                   53,572 
       Total                   RUB 29,999,249 
e)      Date of the transaction          2021-08-30 
f)      Place of the transaction          outside a trading venue

5. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Valentin Mamaev 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              General Director of Samotlorneftegaz JSC, ??mber of the 
                             Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      LEI                    253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary share 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            RU000A0J2Q06 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term 
                             incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company 
                             Price(s)             Volume(s)

c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             RUB 559.98            89,288 
       Aggregated information 
       Price                   RUB 559.98 
d) 
       Volume                   89,288 
       Total                   RUB 49,999,494 
e)      Date of the transaction          2021-08-30 
f)      Place of the transaction          outside a trading venue

6. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Andrey Polyakov 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Vice President - Chief Geologist, ??mber of the Management 
                             Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      LEI                    253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary share 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            RU000A0J2Q06 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term 
                             incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company 
                             Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             RUB 559.98            17,857 
       Aggregated information 
       Price                   RUB 559.98 
d) 
       Volume                   17,857 
       Total                   RUB 9,999,563 
e)      Date of the transaction          2021-08-30 
f)      Place of the transaction          outside a trading venue

7. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Khasan Tatriev 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              General Director of Bashneft, ??mber of the Management Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      LEI                    253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary share 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            RU000A0J2Q06 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term 
                             incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company 
                             Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             RUB 559.98            89,288 
       Aggregated information 
       Price                   RUB 559.98 
d) 
       Volume                   89,288 
       Total                   RUB 49,999,494 
e)      Date of the transaction          2021-08-30 
f)      Place of the transaction          outside a trading venue

8. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Vladimir Chernov 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              General Director of RN-Vankor LLC, ??mber of the Management 
                             Board 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Rosneft Oil Company 
b)      LEI                    253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; 
4       (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been 
       conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary share 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            RU000A0J2Q06 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Acquisition of ordinary shares pursuant to the long term 
                             incentive program for key employees of Rosneft Oil Company 
                             Price(s)             Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                             RUB 559.98            53,572 
       Aggregated information 
       Price                   RUB 559.98 
d) 
       Volume                   53,572 
       Total                   RUB 29,999,249 
e)      Date of the transaction          2021-08-30 
f)      Place of the transaction          outside a trading venue

