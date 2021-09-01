

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) announced the significant expansion of its Direct Market Solutions, with coverage to 20 key markets in 2021 with more markets to follow in 2022 and 2023. Currently, the coverage represents the significant majority of client holdings and approximately 50% of global meetings. The voting window was extended by up to 3 days for investors.



The markets covered by Direct Market Solutions in 2021 include Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, UK and US.



