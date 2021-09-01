Minesto AB: Minesto strengthens its commercial organisation with new Chief Marketing Officer

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto strengthens the company's executive team as Elke Rosiers, with extensive experience from the energy industry and from turning new technology to business, has been appointed new Chief Marketing Officer. Through the recruitment Minesto strengthens its sales and marketing organisation to gear up the work for commercial roll-out of the company's ocean energy technology. Elke takes up the position as Chief Marketing Manager immediately as a part of Minesto's executive team.

Elke Rosiers has extensive international experience and broad expertise in business and market development. Over the years she has worked with global players such as Siemens, Maersk, and Volvo as well as with growing technology-based companies.

For the past six years Elke has successfully built up a consulting firm specialising in business strategy and financing for small and medium-sized businesses. Her previous experience includes working as an infrastructure consultant at Atkins Sweden and as Director European Affairs at Chalmers Industriteknik. Elke has a MSc in Supply Chain Design & Management, Industrial Engineering and Management from Chalmers University of Technology.

"We are strengthening the business side of the organisation to gear up the work for commercial roll-out. The company and the technology are now at a level where customers and market activities is a natural top priority. Elke's profile is perfect to take this work to the next level, with her experience from the energy industry's transformation, project financing and an ability to create business with new customers based on new technology. Elke has worked as an advisor to Minesto for several years and has been a key person in strategic decisions. This is a great advantage to quickly settle in the role as Chief Marketing Officer", said Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

"I look forward to becoming a full-time part of the Minesto team and being part of the journey towards making the company's unique technology an established product in the global energy market. With my background in innovation and international business I look forward to driving Minesto's commercial agenda forward together with the management team and the board", said Elke Rosiers.

