Participating public health authorities can now access SpeeDx diagnostics and associated services across the UK

SpeeDx Pty, Ltd. a developer of innovative molecular diagnostic solutions- has been included in the new Public Health England (PHE) National Microbiology Framework to supply Diagnostic goods and services across the UK.

Under Lot 1 of the framework, participating public health authorities can access in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) and associated services from SpeeDx. Offerings include the recently launched CE-IVD PlexPCR SARS-COV-2- a dual-target molecular assay to aid in the diagnosis of COVID-19. The non-exclusive agreement streamlines laboratory access to key suppliers and allows for easier access to SpeeDx products to support the UK plan of building resilience in diagnostic supply chains.

"We are delighted to be included on the framework under Lot 1," said SpeeDx Director of Sales, Warwick Need. "We look forward to working with PHE to bring our entire Respiratory and Sexual Health portfolio to the framework. Our suite of molecular diagnostics are designed to meet urgent unmet clinical needs in the respiratory infections, sexual health, and antibiotic resistance. We look forward to more opportunities of working together with PHE and participating laboratories so we can continue to make a positive impact on both the laboratory and overall patient management."

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with subsidiary offices in Austin, Texas and London, UK, with distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. Product portfolios focus on multiplex diagnostics for sexually transmitted infection (STI), antibiotic resistance markers, and respiratory disease. For more information on SpeeDx please see: https://plexpcr.com

