LMS365 Earns ISO 27001 Certification

The learning platform is certified for its ongoing commitment to protecting company, end-user, and partner data

AARHUS, Denmark, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LMS365 announced that it has obtained its ISO 27001 certification for outstanding information security. This certification shows its clients, partners, and employees the company's dedication to continuous security of their data- both within the LMS365 organization and its learning management platform.

The ISO 27001 certification is an independent, expert assessment that demonstrates a mature security program and a commitment to keeping the data an organization manages secure. Today, ISO 27001 certification continues to represent an international standard for developing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system or ISMS.

With the recent global shift to virtual and global collaboration, a higher level of attention and care is required when it comes to information security. The LMS365 team is committed to evolving and growing information security structures to best support our organizational operations, as well as the employees, clients, and users who trust the company to safeguard their information.

Receiving the ISO 27001 certification from the ISO/IEC body is necessary for modern organizations. LMS365 is thrilled to add the ISO 27001 certification to its growing list of security validations, further showing its commitment to effective information security management to customers, partners and employees.

The LMS365 app is also supported by Veracode Verified Continuous application security, which certifies that its systems operate securely and free of data vulnerabilities.

Additionally, LMS365 is highlighted as a Microsoft Preferred Solution and was recently declared a Microsoft 365 Certified App after successfully meeting the highest level of security and compliance required by Microsoft.

Flemming Blåbjerg, head of digital transformation & compliance, said:"For LMS365 customers, this certification is very important. It shows that we handle their applications, data, and information in a secure way and that we have been declared a trusted partner and organization when it comes to information security. For our employees, it shows that we can be trusted to develop, communicate, and operate internal operations through secure methods and practices. It all comes back to our core value of enabling trust within our organization and throughout our partnerships."

About LMS365

LMS365 has 800+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning Platform in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: www.LMS365.com

