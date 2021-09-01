- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Telekom is likely to raise its guidance again in Q3, Bank of America analysts said.
- • Following strong second quarter results, Deutsche Telekom raised its guidance for adjusted EBITDA AL once again last month and now expects a figure for the full year of more than 37.2 billion euros
- • Potential towers M&A could also be a near-term catalyst, BofA said
- • BofA rates Deutsche Telekom buy, with price target raised to EUR 22.10 from EUR 19.50
