Mittwoch, 01.09.2021
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Frankfurt
01.09.21
08:05 Uhr
31,000 Euro
+0,100
+0,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.09.2021 | 10:05
67 Leser
Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per August 31, 2021

On August 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 308 per share.

The closing price on August 31, 2021, was SEK 317.60 for the Class A shares and SEK 300.80 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, September 1, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on September 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment

  • Substansvarde_210901_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f195455-e6d1-4543-8536-971e46cbf501)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
