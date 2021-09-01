Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per August 31, 2021

On August 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 308 per share.
The closing price on August 31, 2021, was SEK 317.60 for the Class A shares and SEK 300.80 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, September 1, 2021
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on September 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
Attachment
- Substansvarde_210901_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1f195455-e6d1-4543-8536-971e46cbf501)
INDUSTRIVAERDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de