Axis Arbor expands partnership with appointment of additional Managing Partner

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axis Arbor Partners LLP ("Axis Arbor"), a leading international debt advisory firm, today announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of David J. Parker as Managing Partner, effective immediately.

David was previously a founding partner and Managing Partner at Marlborough Partners and brings over 20 years of financing experience in debt advisory and capital markets. He will be based in London and will work alongside Gurjit S. Bedi, founding Managing Partner of Axis Arbor, to further enhance expertise and execution capabilities following the successful launch of the firm last year and its exceptional track record since its foundation.

Axis Arbor has quickly established itself as a key player in the debt advisory market, having signed or completed 22 financings during 2021, totalling over €5.5bn of deal volume, including the debt financing support for the recent Deliveroo IPO. Marquee deals this year include, amongst others, c.€1bn private credit deals for both Allocate Software and FNZ, as well as a high-profile US insurance carve-out. The team has also executed c.€500m private debt facilities for both Charles Taylor and the landmark merger of Heilbron - Voogd & Voogd.

Mandates have included work for high-profile entrepreneurs and a significant number of cross-border transactions, with around three quarters of the financings closed to date being focused on tech-enabled and life sciences businesses. Since January, Axis Arbor has had the privilege of supporting several established Sponsors including Aquiline, Aksiom, BD Capital, Bluewater PE, CDPQ, Five Arrows, Generation IM, Hellman & Friedman, Lovell Minnick, OpenGate, SilverTree, TA Associates and Vitruvian Partners.

Activity levels and deal flow remain very robust and the team has been further strengthened with the arrival of Sachin Bawa, from Lloyds Bank, who commenced work with the firm on 31 August.

Christopher Hall, Partner & Chairman of Axis Arbor, said: "We are delighted to welcome David and Sachin to Axis Arbor. David is a well-known thought leader in the industry and our clients will benefit from his deep expertise and an extensive track record across European and US private and public debt markets. The market outlook is very buoyant for the remainder of the year and David's and Sachin's appointments will accelerate the continued growth of our business."

David said: "I am very excited and proud to join Axis Arbor and resume my long-standing partnership with Gurjit and other members of the team. The business has in a relatively short timeframe completed numerous pioneering financings and I look forward to helping further develop their already very strong market position."

About Axis Arbor

Axis Arbor is a leading independent debt advisory firm that provides bespoke financing advice and expertise to private equity firms, founders, management teams and corporations. The firm provides strategic advice to its clients to enable them to navigate the various debt financing options available, advises on the optimal structures and facilities and then supports them to execute and deliver the best possible outcome.

Axis Arbor is an appointed representative of Patrimoine Partners LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Further information can be found at www.axarb.com.

