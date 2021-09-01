Pyramid Electronics has released three-phase string solar inverters based on silicon carbide power devices. The inverters are available in power ratings ranging from 5 kW to 15 kW, including models with three maximum power point trackers.From pv magazine India Haryana-based Pyramid Electronics has unveiled new three-phase, grid-tie string inverters for residential and commercial rooftop solar applications. The inverters are based on silicon carbide (SiC) technology to provide high power conversion efficiencies and greater power density. The inverters are available in power ratings ranging from ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...