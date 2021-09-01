

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Wednesday as weak factory activity data from Asia raised hopes for more policy support.



Closer home, Eurozone manufacturers reported another month of buoyant production in August, even as supply chain issues due to the pandemic continued to constrain supplies of raw materials, driving up prices.



Germany's retail sales declined more-than-expected in July after two months of straight growth, separate data published by Destatis revealed.



Retail sales decreased by real 5.1 percent month-on-month in July, reversing June's revised 4.5 percent increase. Sales were forecast to fall moderately by 0.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped unexpectedly by 0.3 percent in July, in contrast to the 6.5 percent expansion posted a month ago. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 3.7 percent.



The benchmark DAX climbed 113 points, or 0.7 percent, to 15,948 after losing 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Travel & leisure stocks gained ground, with airline Lufthansa rising over 1 percent.



Symrise AG fell 1.4 percent. The flavors and fragrances group announced the acquisition of 25 percent minority interest in Kobo Products, Inc.



