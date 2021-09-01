Green hydrogen is a key element of the energy transition, which also provides incredible opportunities for industry and society in the effort toward climate protection, innovation and sustainability. This form of hydrogen, which is produced using renewable energy, is the focus of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 and ees Europe Restart, taking place from October 6-8, 2021, at Messe München. The smarter E Green Hydrogen Forum, which will be held during the exhibition, will provide a platform for industry representatives along the entire value chain. Businesses looking to bring hydrogen, fuel cells, electrolysis and Power-to-Gas to the market will be meeting at the Green Hydrogen Forum Expo in hall B6.

The production of green hydrogen as a catalyst for a climate-neutral and internationally competitive Europe is fueling the expansion of photovoltaics and wind energy plants. There is enormous potential: With green hydrogen, it will be possible to decarbonize industrial applications relating to maritime shipping, heavy-duty vehicles and aviation, which cannot be run electrically. "The combination of renewable energy and hydrogen could be the new dream team of the energy transition," says Werner Diwald, Chairman of the German Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell Association.

The smarter E Green Hydrogen Forum provides inspiration

As a source of inspiration for the industry, The smarter E Europe Restart 2021 and the energy exhibition ees Europe Restart 2021 are dedicating a special exhibition space to green hydrogen. The exhibition space Green Hydrogen Forum Expo in Hall B6 will display information, technology, services and infrastructure solutions relating to hydrogen technology, fuel cells, electrolysis and Power-to-Gas this is where companies from different sectors and industries come together from across the globe.

First-rate speakers will be presenting information on the latest developments, innovations and technologies at the Green Hydrogen Forum, which will be held during ees Europe Restart 2021 from October 6-8 at Messe München. Amongst others, Jorgo Chatzimarkakis will be speaking about "Hydrogen as a Key Factor in a Circular Economy" on October 6.

Partners include the European association Hydrogen Europe as well as the German Hydrogen and Fuel-Cell Association; the conference's program partner is European Fuel Cell Forum EFCF.

More information about the The smarter E Green Hydrogen Forum here: https://www.thesmartere.de/accompanying-program/the-smarter-e-forum/green-hydrogen?lang=en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005483/en/

Contacts:

Robert Schwarzenböck

robert.schwarzenboeck@fischerappelt.de