01.09.2021
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Jutlander Bank A/S - removal due to merger

Jutlander Bank A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. Last day of trading the company's shares is today, 1 September
2021. 

Jutlander Bank A/S is removed from trading due to the merger with Sparekassen
Vendsyssel. Sparekassen Vendsyssel is the continuing entity. 



ISIN:            DK0060050045           
Name:            Jutlander Bank          
Listed capital (of DKK 10): 8,596,679 shares (DKK 85,966,790)
CVR No.:           28299494             
ICB:             3010               
Short name:         JUTBK              
Orderbook ID:        36732              
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66





Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland
hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius
and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq
Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013874
