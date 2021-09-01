Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Jutlander Bank A/S - removal due to merger

Jutlander Bank A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Last day of trading the company's shares is today, 1 September 2021. Jutlander Bank A/S is removed from trading due to the merger with Sparekassen Vendsyssel. Sparekassen Vendsyssel is the continuing entity. ISIN: DK0060050045 -------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Jutlander Bank -------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 8,596,679 shares (DKK 85,966,790) -------------------------------------------------------------- CVR No.: 28299494 -------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 3010 -------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: JUTBK -------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36732 -------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1013874