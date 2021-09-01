Spinnova's Half-Year Reporting And Webcast On 16 September, 2021

HELSINKI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnova Group publishes its half-year report for 1 January to 30 June, 2021 on Thursday, 16 September 2021 at 8.45 A.M. EET. The report and presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at spinnovagroup.com after publishing.



Spinnova also arranges a half-year webcast event, where Spinnova's CEO and co-founder Janne Poranen and CFO Ben Selby will comment on the company's January-June events and financial performance from the Jyväskylä headquarters. In addition, there will be remote guest speakers from Spinnova's joint venture partner Suzano.

There will be two separate webcasts, one in English and one in Finnish. A recording of both events will be available on the investor website shortly after. Both events are open to all investors and media representatives.

Finnish speaking event: Thursday, 16 September at 12 noon EET

English speaking event: Thursday, 16 September at 1.15 pm EET



For webcast registration please visit:

https://spinnova.videosync.fi/2013-02-01-spinnovainterimreport

Contact:



Ben Selby

Chief Financial Officer

Spinnova

ben.selby@spinnova.com

Tel.: +358 50 305 8077

More information:



Emmi Berlin

Head of Communications

Spinnova

emmi.berlin@spinnova.com

Tel: +358 400 903 260

