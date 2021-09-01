Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
WKN: A3CS01 ISIN: FI4000507595 Ticker-Symbol: 9HP 
Frankfurt
01.09.21
14:04 Uhr
16,810 Euro
+1,620
+10,66 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPINNOVA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPINNOVA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.09.2021 | 12:52
74 Leser
Spinnova's Half-Year Reporting And Webcast On 16 September, 2021

HELSINKI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnova Group publishes its half-year report for 1 January to 30 June, 2021 on Thursday, 16 September 2021 at 8.45 A.M. EET. The report and presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at spinnovagroup.com after publishing.

Spinnova also arranges a half-year webcast event, where Spinnova's CEO and co-founder Janne Poranen and CFO Ben Selby will comment on the company's January-June events and financial performance from the Jyväskylä headquarters. In addition, there will be remote guest speakers from Spinnova's joint venture partner Suzano.

There will be two separate webcasts, one in English and one in Finnish. A recording of both events will be available on the investor website shortly after. Both events are open to all investors and media representatives.

Finnish speaking event: Thursday, 16 September at 12 noon EET
English speaking event: Thursday, 16 September at 1.15 pm EET

For webcast registration please visit:
https://spinnova.videosync.fi/2013-02-01-spinnovainterimreport

Contact:

Ben Selby
Chief Financial Officer
Spinnova
ben.selby@spinnova.com
Tel.: +358 50 305 8077

More information:

Emmi Berlin
Head of Communications
Spinnova
emmi.berlin@spinnova.com
Tel: +358 400 903 260

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/spinnova/r/spinnova-s-half-year-reporting-and-webcast-on-16-september--2021,c3408081

© 2021 PR Newswire
