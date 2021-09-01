

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) has received FDA authorization for the rework of the affected first-generation DreamStation devices. The company expects rework to begin in the course of September 2021.



On June 14, 2021, the company issued a recall notification for specific Philips sleep and respiratory care devices to address potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane sound abatement foam component.



Philips has already started replacing certain affected first-generation DreamStation CPAP devices in the US with DreamStation 2 CPAP devices.



Philips noted that it is starting the repair and replacement programs in other countries. The company plans to complete the repair and replacement programs within approximately 12 months.



