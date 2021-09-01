Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
WKN: A3CVQC ISIN: US7707001027  
NASDAQ
31.08.21
22:00 Uhr
44,320 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
01.09.2021 | 13:04
HotForex expands product offering with CFDs on Robinhood stock

Award winning CFDs broker HotForex has recently announced the expansion of its product offering to include CFDs on Robinhood stock.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A HotForex spokesperson commented: "Every new product we offer is driven by current market trends and investor demand. This latest addition is an effort to provide our clients with the opportunity to diversify their portfolio, while also enjoying the benefits of our MT5 platform and high standards of execution."

HotForex logo

Why choose to trade CFDs on Robinhood stock?

  • Available on the HotForex MT5 platform
  • The latest single stock offering on the Nasdaq
  • A Direct Market Access (DMA) Stock

This latest offering gives HotForex clients the opportunity to trade a brand new product on the powerful MT5 trading platform and take advantage of the same conditions that are offered on every HotForex product:

  • FREE negative balance protection
  • Market leading insurance
  • Competitive leverage
  • Low spreads

Visit the HotForex website to learn more about its Robinhood trading conditions, other Direct Market Access (DMA) Stocks and many other products: www.hotforex.com

Contact: HF Markets Ltd, marketing@hotforex.com, +44-2030978571

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830182/HotForex_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
