PR Newswire
01.09.2021 | 13:04
WISE (World Innovation Summit for Education): Meet the 2021 WISE Awards Winners

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation, has unveiled the six winners of the 2021 WISE Awards. The innovative projects are being recognized for their work addressing today's most urgent education challenges. This year's winners are:

WISE Logo

The Delhi Government's Happiness Curriculum partnered with Dream a Dream and other NGOs to create a space in the school curricula dedicated to well-being, happiness, mindfulness, and other important social-emotional skills. Their groundbreaking work positively impacted 800,000 students in 1,024 schools, who became more involved and focused in class.

Onebillion is a complete edtech solution (tablet and app) for all children to achieve numeracy and literacy skills in their own languages, regardless of the context they live in. The app provides children with adapted and personalized learning sessions. A durable solution, the tablet can be solar-charged and is designed to be used in remote and marginalized environments.

Trauma Informed Schools is a program promoting trauma-informed education within Turkish public schools. The intervention applies a multi-pronged approach targeting the children and the community surrounding them through training and workshops. Between October 2019 and September 2020, it reached 5,216 children, 406 teachers and 190 caregivers.

Aprendamos Todos a Leer is a comprehensive and innovative model for elementary school students to learn literacy. It provides teachers with reading materials, training and a grading system allowing all students to reach normal reading levels. It has been adopted as a public policy in Colombia and Panama and benefited 703,277 children and teachers.

Taleemabad was selected for partnering with low-cost private schools and providing their classrooms with highly localized and contextualized digital content aligned with the National Curriculum. Taleemabad is broadcasted on multiple channels reaching an audience of 8.5 million across Pakistan. The platform is also accessible through the Taleemabad App, downloaded 1.5 million times.

ProFuturo Digital Education Program by Telefónica Foundation and "la Caixa" Foundation, created a digital education program designed to be implemented in vulnerable environments, with or without connectivity. Focusing on teachers training and support, ProFuturo helps strengthen their teaching practice and digital skills. It has benefited more than 914,000 teachers and 19.7 million children in 40 countries.

The projects will be celebrated during the WISE Summit "Generation Unmute: Reclaiming our Future through Education" from December 7-9, 2021 in Doha, Qatar and online. In addition to publicity and networking opportunities, each project will receive $20,000 (US).

