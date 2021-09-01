CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Set to Launch E-Commerce Subscription Program

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL), through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc., announces that the company is getting ready to launch an all-new subscription program for consumers on its website by the end of this week when all the testing is done.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is always thinking outside of the box when it comes to improving and overall growth of the company. The subscription program that is set to release will be an awesome addition to the LBC website and will give customers more of an option based on what they like and if they want to get a bulk deal on a monthly basis. Customers will have a choice based on their needs such as an anxiety box, sleep box, vape box, wellness box, etc. Each box will come with a few products in it along with a couple of coupons here and there. Not only does this program apply to the customer, but it also applies to their pets as well because there are a few specific boxes that CBD Life Sciences Inc. has come up with for cats and dogs! President & CEO Lisa Nelson states: "This has been in the works for quite some time now and the amount of growth and revenue this idea will bring us is phenomenal and we are so excited to give the customers more of a choice in a unique way!"

Nearly a decade after the first subscription box services hit the doorsteps of consumers, retailers are still working to get their heads around the significance of the industry's rapid growth. While subscription boxes are still a small slice of the overall retail industry, a growing number of consumers are planning to test drive a few. First Insight's recent survey on subscription boxes, which was featured in USA Today, showed that 25% of respondents (both men and women combined) are currently receiving a subscription box, and another 32% of respondents plan to subscribe in the next six months. The subscription box industry revenue grew from $57.0 million in 2011 to $2.6 billion in 2016 and by 2019 it hit over $10 billion! The projected growth from 2021-2026 is immaculate and will continue to rise as time goes on.

Do not forget, CBD Life Sciences Inc. will be in Las Vegas from September 1st & September 2nd at the Convention Center for the CBD White Label Expo from 10am-5pm at booth #8103 under LBC Bioscience Inc!

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is getting close to its 3rd retail location along with a recreational marijuana facility. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits include help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD can also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

LBC BIOSCIENCE INC. ONLINE STORE

LBC BIOSCIENCE'S Online Emporium

LBC Bioscience Inc. is well stocked already as it is with some very high-quality CBD offerings - all at very reasonable prices. Check out LBC Bioscience Inc's newest product offerings including its: 100MG CBD Bath Bombs in a variety of scents, Delta 8 Gummies, 1500 MG Premium Berry Drops, and a variety of all-new Skincare products. Or shop our top selling products (based on order frequency) which include our CBD Pain Cream, CBD Oils and CBD Pet Treats.

Become a Distributor

Large Selection of Products (over 50 items and growing)

100% USA Made Products "organic & kosher."

All Products are THC-FREE (they contain 0.00% THC)

Weekly Deals (new deals every week)

25% off on all products using code "LBC25."

LBC Bioscience Inc. accepts: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover etc.

