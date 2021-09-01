Nasdaq Vilnius: Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for September 2021 - November 2021

Schedule of Government Securities auctions for September 2021 - November 2021: Auction Payment Redemption Currency Maturity Issue date date date (days) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-09-06 2021-09-08 2024-06-02 EUR 998 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-09-13 2021-09-20 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-09-20 2021-09-22 2029-08-28 EUR 2897 LT0000610081 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-09-27 2021-09-29 2026-06-02 EUR 1707 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-10-04 2021-10-06 2028-03-03 EUR 2340 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-10-11 2021-10-13 2024-06-02 EUR 963 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-10-18 2021-10-20 2026-06-02 EUR 1686 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-10-25 2021-10-27 2032-02-12 EUR 3760 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-11-03 2021-11-05 2028-03-03 EUR 2310 LT0000670051 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-11-08 2021-11-10 2024-06-02 EUR 935 LT0000630089 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-11-15 2021-11-22 - EUR - Eurobonds tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-11-22 2021-11-24 2032-02-12 EUR 3732 LT0000612012 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-11-29 2021-12-01 2026-06-02 EUR 1644 LT0000650079 tap -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before every auction date. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
