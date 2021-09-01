

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $288 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $86 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $167 million or $0.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $1.87 billion from $2.11 billion last year.



Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $167 Mln. vs. $192 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q4): $1.87 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



