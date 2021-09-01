Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2021) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF) ("Viscount Mining") is pleased to announce it has received approval from the State of Colorado for the third phase of the drill program at their Silver Cliff property in Colorado.

Viscount has commenced drilling at Silver Cliff, Colorado. The aim of this phase is to increase the defined resource available at the Kate Deposit (KSR). An initial thirteen drill holes have been identified to the south, west, and northeast of the known resource with the opportunity for expansion of the current drill program. The locations of many of these drill holes were guided by the soil surveys conducted in the spring and early summer of this year. This correlation of soil sample and drilling data will show how effective these types of surveys will be for the guidance of future drill programs.





Fig 1. Viscount's 275 Soil Sample Results with 13 of the Planned Phase 3 Drill Hole Locations at Kate



Five drill holes are planned to explore the potential of expanding the Kate East zone to the south. The south edge of the ore resource defined by Dr. Gilles Arseneau in 2018 has historically high-testing intervals. Eight of the drill holes for Phase 3 are planned to expand the Kate East zone to the northwest and northeast, respectively. The locations of these drill holes were heavily influenced by the results of the spring and early summer soil sample campaigns.

Tenneco Minerals leased the property in 1987. They had the previous drill data available to them, which was the results from 11,930 meters in 249 drill holes that had been done since 1968. The following two years Tenneco drilled an additional 143 holes totaling 7,949 meters. Based on the accumulated data and a feasibility study, Tenneco Minerals made the decision to construct a $35,000,000 milling operation for the extraction of the silver reserves at Silver Cliff. Shortly thereafter Tenneco decided to sell the minerals division, and the planned milling operation was abandoned.





Fig 2. The 15 Planned Drill Hole Locations for Phase 3 of Viscount's 2020/2021 Program



An additional two holes are being planned for the Passiflora target. This will increase our understanding of the alteration system, and continue to increase our knowledge base at the Passiflora. The phase 2 drilling revealed more intense phyllic alteration

An internal report from CoCa Mines in 1983, estimated a potential resource of 40 million short tons, based on 14 drill holes (not NI 43-101 compliant), with the best intercept reporting to be 256 g/t silver and 1.4 g/t gold. Viscount drilled four holes in the Passiflora in 2020/21 to depths greater than 193 m that showed anomalous silver throughout all, some anomalous gold as well as strong silica and clay alteration and pyritization over most of the holes. Duval Mining geologists had identified a quartz monzonite at shallow depth in the vicinity of the Passiflora mine. Quartz monzonite is a rock that is also commonly associated with porphyry ore bodies. The additional holes at the Passiflora are aimed at identifying this structure.

HIGHLIGHTS OF VISCOUNT DRILLED HOLES















HOLE ID FROM (M) TO (M) LENGTH (M) AG G/T INCLUDING K16-1 15.8 32 16.2 837.4 6.1 M @ 1778.5 G/T K16-4 15.6 36.9 21.3 179.1 13.7 M @ 250.7 G/T K16-5 19.8 33.5 13.7 388.6 6.1 M @ 757.3 G/T K16-7 23.5 38.7 15.2 153.2 7.6 M @ 252.6 G/T K16-8 32.2 52.9 20.7 228.8 6.1 M @ 542.3 P17-03 15.1 30 15.1 702.7 9 M @ 477 G/T P17-05 9.5 24.5 15 219.4

P17-06 0 24.5 24.5 129.3

DDH20-01 19.5 41.1 21.6 100.6

DDH20-02 15.5 25.6 10.1 63.9 7.6 M @ 1259.1 G/T DDH20-03 15.1 30 14.9 702.7

DDH20-04 15.6 30.8 15.2 105.1

DDH20-10 0 19.5 19.5 51.9 10 M @ 236 G/T DDH21-01 11 29.6 18.6 147.6

DDH21-03 14 38.4 24.4 51.4



Jacob Hooker, Exploration Manager commented: "The third phase of this year's exploration program is heavily weighted towards expanding the current mineral resource at the Kate. The previous drill results from the Kate East Zone has demonstrated the deposit to be open ended in all directions. This next phase of drilling will allow us continue to step out drill holes on all sides of the deposit which will make our goal of expanding the current NI 43-101 resource possible this year."

The report titled Mineral Resource Estimate for the Silver Cliff Property, Custer County, Colorado, USA dated April 15, 2018 was prepared by Dr. Gilles Arseneau, Ph.D., P. Geo of Arseneau Consulting Services ("ACS") in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards incorporated by reference in National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for its Silver Cliff property in Colorado.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harald Hoegberg PG, an independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" (QP) as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQX: VLMGF)

Viscount Mining is a project generator and an exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 2,319.48 hectares where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's. The property underwent substantial exploration between 1967 and 1984.

The property is interpreted to encompass a portion of a large caldera and highly altered sequence of tertiary rhyolitic flows and fragmental units which offers potential to host deposits with both precious and base metals. This has been demonstrated in the mineralization historically extracted from the numerous underground and surface mining operations. Drilling in the 1980s by Tenneco resulted in a historical pre-feasibility study on which basis it was planned to bring the property to production. The plan was abandoned following a takeover by another company.

The Cherry Creek exploration property is in an area commonly known as the Cherry Creek Mining District, located approximately 50 miles north of the town of Ely, White Pine County, Nevada. Cherry Creek consists of 293 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights and is comprised of more than 2,442 hectares. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines. In January 2021, Viscount entered into an exploration earn - in agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. Centerra is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties in North America, Asia and other markets worldwide and is one of the largest Western-based gold producers in Central Asia.

For additional information regarding the above noted property and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.viscountmining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95094