Damage Media Group's InkEvolved.com commemorates third anniversary, rebrands to PrinterHeadlines.com

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InkEvolved.com, the leading printer news and troubleshooting site, is celebrating its third anniversary with a rebrand to PrinterHeadlines.com as well as expanding their coverage to new brands and 3D printers.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8941351-damage-media-groups-inkevolved-commemorates-third-anniversary-rebrands-to-printerheadlines/

Since the venture's launch back in August 2018, PrinterHeadlines.com has produced over 100 articles and archived thousands of user manuals for manufacturers like HP, Epson, Canon, and Brother.

To better prepare for their ongoing Google performance update and continue to provide users with the best possible version of the platform, the team has recently implemented two major changes:

The first was to switch from their previous theme provider to tagDiv, a Romania-based company specializing in premium WordPress themes for news websites. In collaboration with the team at tagDiv, they were able to implement and optimize the pro version of the "NewsPaper" theme.

The second shift was to migrate from an unmanaged hosting provider to a managed solution, with Kinsta being their first choice. Kinsta has been on the market since 2013 and is currently managing over 20,000 clients.

Brands covered on the site have also recently been expanded - among these Lexmark, Konica, Dymo, and Ricoh - and users can soon expect more of the invaluable troubleshooting content on which they've come to depend. The team will not only continue to cover traditional InkJet and LaserJet printers, but will also begin moving into 3D printer news, guides, and reviews. They'll also select the best 3D printing project from the community each quarter.

"The purpose of rebranding the former site was to come closer to the printer community by providing them with even more support for various brands and printing systems," said Anya Bazmarov, Editor-in-Chief at PrinterHeadlines.com. "Having a similar naming scheme to our sister site, GamerHeadlines.com, was also an important consideration."

Social media will also play a huge role in the next phase of the project, with development and expanded reach for their Facebook and YouTube pages forming the top priorities for the SoME team.

PrinterHeadlines.com was acquired by Damage Media Group in April 2021. These latest achievements and exciting future plans are thanks to the ongoing partnership between the former InkEvolved team and the current industry specialists at Damage Media.

About Us

Damage Media Group is an Estonia-based publishing start-up that creates content-driven experiences for the new generation of tech and gaming enthusiasts. The company is paving its way into the publishing sector by acquiring existing websites and improving on their current assets, with PrinterHeadlines.com being the most recent addition to the Damage Media family.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602696/PrinterHeadlines_Rebrand.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1602697/PrinterHeadlines_Logo.jpg