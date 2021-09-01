World Health Congress 2021 Prague 10th - 12th September 2021 organised by Institute for TCIM

Hope in health for the 21st century
The programme is simultaneously translated into English, German, and Czech. Interest in the methods of traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine is growing in the world. Participants will gain information that will help orient in health, and holistic approaches to treatment.
The Congress environment is presented in a short spot herehttps://youtu.be/0QEpS4H3Lks
The programme will feature presentations by a number of world-renowned experts from the field of TCIM / CAM (Traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine)
For example:
Dr Geetha Krishnan, Technical Officer, TCIM Unit, WHO, Geneva
Amarjeet S Bhamra (United Kingdom) - Representing British Ayurvedic Medical Council
Bhaswati Bhattacharya, MPH, MD, Ph.D. (USA, India) - Cornell University
Isabelle Wachsmuth, MSc, MPH (Switzerland) - Project Manager in World Health Organization
Prof. Dr. Madan Thangavelu (United Kingdom) - Cambridge University
Jesper Odde Madsen (Denmark) - Science Journalist and Communication Consultant with Focus on Complementary and Alternative Medicine
Nora Laubstein (Germany) - President of ANME
Dr. Peter Kath (Germany) - President of EUAA
Carol Ann (McCracken) Hontz (USA) - Specialized Kinesiology
Stephan Hein (United Kingdom) - Holistic Health Practitioner
Tomas Pfeiffer - Philosopher, Biotronicist
Prof. Valdis Pirags, MD - Professor of Medicine at the University of Latvia
Mgr. Miloslava Rutova - Facilitator and Therapist of One Brain Kinesiology, Member of the Czech Parliament
Dr. rer. nat. Katharina C. Wirnitzer - Sports Scientist and Senior Lecturer for Sports Science and Sports Didactics
and many more. www.whc2021prague.com/members
For the first time in Europe, the Congress will be held in an online 3D environment where participants will be free to move about at will and choose among three lecture halls (interpretation into CZ, EN, DE), poster presentations, and exhibition booths.
Health knows no boundaries - Let's seek what unites everyone. A unique opportunity, with free admission.
