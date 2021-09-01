Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
WKN: A14RM7 ISIN: CA87243W1032 Ticker-Symbol: TFHD 
Tradegate
31.08.21
18:12 Uhr
0,062 Euro
+0,001
+1,65 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
01.09.2021 | 14:04
THC BioMed Intl Ltd.: THC KISS Mango Beverage Shot Ships to BC Cannabis Stores

THC.CSE
THCBF - OTC
TFHD.F

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has shipped its THC KISS Mango Beverage Shot to BC Cannabis Stores.

THC KISS Mango Beverage Shots are infused with 10 mg of THC KISS extract, a fast acting, full-spectrum, proprietary cannabis extract, invented by THC BioMed.

THC Kiss Cannabis Beverage shots are produced in two tasty varieties, Mango and Guava.

About THC

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a Health Canada Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and has been a Licensed Producer under the current regime since 2016. THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis.

President and CEO: John Miller, THC Biomed Intl Ltd., T: 1-844-THCMEDS, E: info@thcbiomed.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.