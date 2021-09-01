

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's jobless rate fell marginally in July, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate increased to 9.3 percent in July from 9.4 percent in June. Economists had expected a rate of 9.7 percent.



In the same month last year, unemployment rate was 10.1 percent.



The employment rate remained unchanged at 58.4 percent in July.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 24, decreased marginally to 27.7 percent in July from 29.3 percent in the prior month.



