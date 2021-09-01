Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Achtung! Warum ein Investment in InnoCan Pharma gerade jetzt sinnvoll sein könnte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MV8J ISIN: CA88079F1071 Ticker-Symbol:  
Berlin
26.02.21
08:08 Uhr
4,297 Euro
-0,160
-3,58 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TERAGO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERAGO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.09.2021 | 14:32
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TeraGo Inc.: TeraGo to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX:TGO, www.terago.ca), has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

TeraGo's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

For further information, please contact:
TeraGo Investor Relations
Matt Glover and John Yi, Gateway Investor Relations
Telephone: 949-574-3860
Email: TGO@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: TeraGo Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662195/TeraGo-to-Present-at-the-10th-Annual-Gateway-Conference-on-September-8-2021

TERAGO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.