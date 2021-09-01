TeraGo Inc.: TeraGo to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" or the "Company") (TSX:TGO, www.terago.ca), has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

TeraGo's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About TeraGo

TeraGo owns a national spectrum portfolio of exclusive 24 GHz and 38 GHz wide-area spectrum licenses including 2,120 MHz of spectrum across Canada's 6 largest cities. TeraGo provides businesses across Canada with cloud, colocation and connectivity services. TeraGo manages over 3,000 cloud workloads, operates five data centres in the Greater Toronto Area, the Greater Vancouver Area, and Kelowna, and owns and manages its own IP network. The Company serves business customers in major markets across Canada including Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, Ottawa and Winnipeg. For more information about TeraGo, please visit www.terago.ca.

For further information, please contact:

TeraGo Investor Relations

Matt Glover and John Yi, Gateway Investor Relations

Telephone: 949-574-3860

Email: TGO@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: TeraGo Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662195/TeraGo-to-Present-at-the-10th-Annual-Gateway-Conference-on-September-8-2021