Kubient Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)(NASDAQ:KBNTW) ("Kubient" or the "Company"), a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual conferences in September 2021.

10th Annual Gateway Conference

Presenting Thursday, September 8th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Executives: Paul Roberts - Founder, Chairman, CSO, and Interim CEO

Webcast

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

Presenting Monday September 13th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Executives: Paul Roberts - Founder, Chairman, CSO, and Interim CEO

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About Kubient

Kubient is a technology company with a mission to transform the digital advertising industry to audience-based marketing. Kubient's next generation cloud-based infrastructure enables efficient marketplace liquidity for buyers and sellers of digital advertising. The Kubient Audience Cloud is a flexible open marketplace for advertisers and publishers to reach, monetize and connect their audiences. The Company's platform provides a transparent programmatic environment with proprietary artificial intelligence-powered pre-bid ad fraud prevention, and proprietary real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace automation for the digital out of home industry. The Audience Cloud is the solution for brands and publishers that demand transparency and the ability to reach audiences across all channels and ad formats. For additional information, please visit https://kubient.com.

Kubient Investor Relations

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and John Yi

T: 1-949-574-3860

Kubient@gatewayir.com

