- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Boerse cash markets generated a turnover of EUR 137.6 billion in August, up from EUR 116.9 billion year ago.
- • €106.7 billion were attributable to Xetra (previous year: €95.8 billion), bringing the average daily Xetra trading volume to €4.9 billion (previous year: €4.6 billion)
- • Trading volumes on Börse Frankfurt were €3.9 billion (previous year: €3.7 billion) and on Tradegate Exchange €27 billion (previous year: €17.3 billion)
