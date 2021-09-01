- (PLX AI) - NTG outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 490-520 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|72,10
|73,80
|14:55
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:58
|NTG Nordic Transport Raises FY Outlook as Q3 So Far Exceeds Expectations
|(PLX AI) - NTG Nordic Transport raises FY outlook after saying Q3 has so far exceeded expectations. • New outlook FY revenue of approximately DKK 6,700 - 7,000 million (previously DKK 6,300 - 6,700...
► Artikel lesen
|14:52
|NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S: Completion of the acquisition of LGT Group AB and update on full-year outlook for 2021
|14:52
|NTG Nordic Transport Group Outlook FY Revenue DKK 6,700-7,000 Million
|(PLX AI) - NTG outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 490-520 million.
► Artikel lesen
|16.08.
|NTG Nordic Transport Group Q2 Adj. EBIT DKK 137.5 Million; Outlook Maintained
|(PLX AI) - NTG Q2 revenue DKK 1,720 million.• Q2 adjusted EBIT DKK 137.5 million• Guidance for the year announced on 1 July 2021 maintained: Net revenue of DKK 6,300 - 6,700 million and adj. EBIT of...
► Artikel lesen
|16.08.
|NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S: NTG Nordic Transport Group publishes interim report for H1 2021
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S
|71,00
|+1,14 %