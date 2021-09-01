- (PLX AI) - NTG Nordic Transport raises FY outlook after saying Q3 has so far exceeded expectations.
- • New outlook FY revenue of approximately DKK 6,700 - 7,000 million (previously DKK 6,300 - 6,700 million)
- • New outlook FY Adj. EBIT of approximately DKK 490 - 520 million (previously DKK 450 - 490 million)
- • Q3 primarily driven by continued high activity and a better-than-expected ability to safeguard capacity despite increasing capacity shortages in both divisions
- • LGT Group acquisition is expected to contribute with approximately DKK 200 million in revenue and approximately DKK 15 million in adj. EBIT for the remaining four months of the year
