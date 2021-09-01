Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan)-a global leader in innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics-has appointed Aaron Becker as the company's Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Becker will lead the Finance, Accounting, Treasury and Information Technology teams at Sevan as well as play a pivotal role in corporate strategy, acquisitions and integrations.

Becker joined Sevan in 2020 and brings more than 13 years of experience in finance and accounting to the role. Before joining Sevan, Becker held leadership positions at MYR Group-during which time he was instrumental in strategy development and assisted in acquiring five businesses with more than $600 million in annual revenue.

"Aaron brings a strong track record of accelerating growth and we are thrilled to welcome him to Sevan's executive office," said Jim Evans, President and CEO of Sevan. "Since Aaron joined Sevan last year, he has done a great job working across the business to strengthen our financial footprint. Aaron's experience in all areas of finance-especially corporate strategy and acquisitions-will help us win many new opportunities and scale our business."

Becker's background and financial expertise include financial analysis, strategy, mergers acquisitions valuation and integration, budgeting, forecasting, tax and investor relations. He will report directly to Evans.

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to serve as Sevan's CFO," said Aaron Becker, CFA. "Sevan has unique strengths, a strong business model, an exceptional team and tremendous clients. I am honored to be stewarding such an incredible company, and I'm excited to build on the world-class culture that has been so carefully crafted here at Sevan."

Becker earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance from DePaul University's Kellstadt Graduate School of Business in Chicago, Illinois and a Bachelor of Business in Accountancy from Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois. He is a CFA Charterholder.

In 2021, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work for the 8th consecutive year and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for 4th consecutive year. Also in 2021, Sevan ranked No. 21 on Engineering News-Record (ENR)'s Top 50 Program Management Firms and No. 44 on ENR's Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms. In 2020, Sevan ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan, our 2021 award rankings and acquisitions

About Sevan

Sevan helps iconic, global brands optimize their multi-site construction and facility programs in the U.S. and internationally. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois with 400+ employees and has an international office in London.

The vision of Sevan Multi-Site Solutions is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics to organizations with multiple sites. Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients' businesses. Sevan helps iconic global brands, including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Chipotle, Corvias, DaVita, HCA Healthcare, HEB, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Luxottica, McDonald's, Office Depot, QDOBA, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, WOW Carwash, Yum! Brands and Zaxby's. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan's inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 21,000 retail stores and 14,000 restaurants. The team has also completed more than 28,000 surveys, totaling to more than 700 million square feet. Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan's people and clients. To read more about Sevan, visit www.sevansolutions.com

For more information, please contact Hafsa Mahmood by calling 312.285.0590 or via e-mail at hafsa.mahmood@sevansolutions.com

