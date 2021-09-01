Multinational studydata on 924 patients highlighted at 2021 European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress Scientific Sessions

Prevencio, Inc. today announces the presentation of multinational patient data demonstrating its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven HART CADhs blood test is more accurate than high sensitivity troponin in determining whether a patient has obstructive heart disease. Cardiologists from University Heart Center of Hamburg Germany, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Inova Heart and Vascular Institute collaborated to test 924 patients for blood diagnosis of heart disease. HART CADhs had 80% accuracy (AUC) as compared to high sensitivity troponin's accuracy of 63% (AUC). The data was also highlighted in a special edition of ESC Congress News entitled Computational Cardiology-New Ways That Technology Can Improve Prediction in Coronary Syndromes.

"We were pleased to find that this new diagnostic score blood test can predict obstructive coronary artery disease with high accuracy across three multinational patient groups and was significantly more accurate than high sensitivity troponin," said Johannes Neumann, MD, a practicing cardiologist and clinical researcher at University Heart Center, Hamburg, Germany. "As well as leading to more accurate patient diagnostic evaluation, future work is focused on the value of this panel in monitoring drug and treatment effects."

HART CADhs had previously been reported to be more accurate (86% AUC) than standard-of-care stress tests (52% AUC accuracy).

In addition to the HART CADhs blood test for heart disease and imminent risk of heart attack, Prevencio recently launched a second multiprotein blood test, HART CVE, for one-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death. HART CADhs and HART CVE tests are currently available for patient use. For additional information, visit Prevencio, Inc.

"Prevencio is grateful to work with these esteemed teams of dedicated international cardiologists to find safer, more accurate and more affordable ways to diagnose and treat billions of cardiac patients," said Rhonda Rhyne, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prevencio.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and globally. According to the American Heart Association, the U.S. spends approximately $316 billion annually on cardiovascular disease and stroke, or approximately 10% of the $3.2 trillion spent on total healthcare. By 2030, more than 40% of the U.S. adult population is projected to have cardiovascular disease.

About Prevencio HART Tests:

Powered by AI, Prevencio is revolutionizing blood tests for cardiovascular disease and custom diagnostics. Employing this novel approach, the company has developed seven blood tests that significantly improve diagnosis and risk assessment for a variety of heart and blood vessel-related complications.

Our three lead tests include:

HART CVETM 1-year risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiac death HART CADhsTM obstructive coronary artery disease diagnosis HART KDTM Kawasaki disease diagnosis

HART test results have been peer-reviewed published 23 times, including at leading cardiovascular meetings-(European Society of Cardiology Congress 2016, 2018, 2021; American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions 2017, 2018, 2019 (2), 2020, 2021; American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2017, 2018, 2019; American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions 2018, 2019; and Pediatric Academic Societies International Sessions 2021) and in top-tier journals-(Journal of American College of Cardiology Mar 2017; American Journal of Cardiology July 2017; Clinical Cardiology June 2018; Open Heart November 2018, May 2019; Jan 2019; Biomarkers in Medicine - June 2020; Journal of American Heart Association Aug 2020).

About Prevencio, Inc.:

Prevencio's value proposition is "Preventing the Preventable" That is, preventing unnecessary procedures, related side effects, and expense, as well as improving patient outcomes and clinical trials through more accurate blood tests for Cardiovascular Disease conditions. Prevencio utilizes Machine Learning (Artificial Intelligence) Multi-Proteomic Biomarkers Proprietary Algorithms to deliver cardiovascular diagnostic prognostic tests that are significantly more accurate than standard-of-care stress tests. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For additional information, visit Prevencio, Inc.

