Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 1
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share for Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, at the close of business on 31 August 2021 is 159.40p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
01 September 2021
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de