The bid was submitted for the 390 MW Likana Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project under development by U.S.-based SolarReserve.From pv magazine Latam The renewable energy auction held this week by the Chilean National Energy Commission (CNE) has not only seen the lowest bid ever recorded for a large scale PV project in Latin America - $0.01332/kWh - but has also delivered a bid of $0.0399/kWh for a concentrated solar power (CSP) project, which is the lowest offer ever reported for an energy auction at a global level to date. The announcement was given by the Chilean association Asociación de ...

