passport technology: Passport Technology Showcases Advanced Casino Payment and Dynamic Marketing Solutions at Parq Vancouver

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Passport Technology Inc. ("Passport"), a global leader of payment technology for the gaming industry, today announced the launch of its Cash Valet® cash access service, ACM Owl® ATM solution and ActiveData RT® at Parq Vancouver ("Parq"), Vancouver's premier entertainment destination.

Passport's CashValet is Canada's leading quasi-cash solution for casinos looking to facilitate immediate transactions with maximum approval amounts for patrons and VIP guests and featuring real-time reporting, dynamic fee structures, free play credits, responsible gambling, and self-exclusion options. As the only PCI-DSS Level 1, P2PE-certified, cloud-based solution, Parq employees and patrons will experience modern solutions where security, privacy, and regulatory compliance serve as core tenants. CashValet is available in multiple form factors, including the new wireless device debuting at Parq, allowing for several use cases based on jurisdiction and operator requirements.

"More and more, we see demand for alternative funding sources, expedited transactions, contactless solutions, self-service options, and greater considerations for public safety," said Jason King, CRO, Passport. "Passport's expansive suite of world-class solutions not only meet and exceed these demands, but they also inspire a satisfying experience reflected on our customer's brand. We are excited to be partnering with Parq and look forward to a long and collaborative relationship."

Passport Technology's ACM Owl ATM solution is purpose-built for high-volume traffic leveraging the latest kiosk hardware and features dynamic pricing, reduced processing fees, custom marketing, redundancy, real-time reporting, and industry-leading service support.

"Parq Vancouver is delighted to welcome Passport Technology as a partner and to benefit from the latest in industry-leading ATM/Cash Valet hardware, software, and data analytics," states Chad Boynak, CFO, Parq Vancouver. "Passport is one of the leading casino payment providers in Canada and we look forward to utilizing their unique suite of loyalty and social responsibility features while collaborating on new technology to enhance the customer experience."

"In just five years, Passport has become the preeminent provider of secure, flexible, and innovative casino payment solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Canada," states Scott Dowty, CEO, Passport. "Partnering with Parq Vancouver is another milestone achieved as Passport continues to expand in Canada and across the United States."

About Passport Technology Inc.

Passport Technology Inc. is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, merchant services, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Passport, through its privileged and associated gaming licenses, has securely and responsibly settled over $32 billion in funds to casinos across the globe.

Passport will be providing product demonstrations at booth #3630 during the 2021 Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas.

For more information, please visit passporttechnology.com.

