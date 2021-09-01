Author Dr. Pamela Gurley Announces New Chapter In Children's Book Series, Brown Girl, Break Barriers and Brown Boy, Break Barriers

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Professional speaker and author, Dr. Pamela Gurley announces the next installment of her children's book series Brown GIRL, Break Barriers, and Brown BOY, Break Barriers. While still keeping the central focus on representational childhood literacy, the continued goal of the series is to teach kids social skills, confidence, self-worth, and body positivity. Set to be released September 3, 2021, this new chapter will teach children how to believe in their dreams by first being able to believe in themselves. It shows kids that the career options for children of color are boundless and they are capable of breaking barriers through self-determination and self-sufficiency. Dr. Gurley wants to educate children on the endless opportunities for them in the world, while also showing them that they don't have to follow the path society has drawn out for them. Brown GIRL, Break Barriers, and Brown BOY, Break Barriers will be available in English, Spanish, and French for readers to enjoy across the globe. It is important to Dr. Gurley that her books are translated in several languages because she strongly believes in having representational messages in her books that extend beyond those who speak English.

Dr. Pamela Gurley is a retired United States Army Veteran, who holds a Bachelor's in Psychology, a Master's in Health Service Administration, and a Doctorate in Management. As the CEO and founder of numerous companies that focus on unapologetic living and advocacy for others, Dr. Gurley has a notable past in providing motivation and empowerment through her creative writings, speaking engagements, and media platforms. As a woman of color, Dr. Gurley also believes in the importance of representation, which is a significant element in the Brown Girl and Brown Boy series. "Representation is not just about color. It is also about culturally setting a standard of excellence for our children," says Dr. Gurley. She feels it is important for children to identify with the characters to aid in their mental, emotional, and physical development. Children will also be able to see and connect with representations not often depicted in books.

Following the release of Brown GIRL, Break Barriers and Brown BOY, Break Barriers on September 3rd, new additions to the series will be released quarterly in 2022 and 2023. This revolutionary book franchise is set to redefine the representation of self-worth, self-awareness, individual attitudes, mindfulness, and friendship for many children. For more information on the Brown Girl and Brown Boy series, please visit www.iamdrpgurley.com

Contact:

Claudia Greene

Mayhem Entertainment Public Relations

310-910-5290

CGreene@mayhem-ent.com

SOURCE: Dr. Pamela Gurley

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/662306/Author-Dr-Pamela-Gurley-Announces-New-Chapter-In-Childrens-Book-Series-Brown-Girl-Break-Barriers-and-Brown-Boy-Break-Barriers