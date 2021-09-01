Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.09.2021

WKN: A0M28W ISIN: SE0002133975 Ticker-Symbol: 52S 
Tradegate
31.08.21
14:20 Uhr
34,500 Euro
+1,100
+3,29 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
01.09.2021 | 15:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and change of ISIN for Systemair AB (161/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Systemair AB's annual general meeting, held on
August 26, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Sep 6, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 SYSR    
Terms:                    Split: 4:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0002133975
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Sep 3, 2021 
New ISIN code:                SE0016609499
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Sep 6, 2021 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
