Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets China Suntien Green Energy 8.3% China Everbright Environment 5.9% SSE 5.1% Drax Group 5.1% National Grid 4.9% China Longyuan Power Group 4.8% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 4.7% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.7% RWE 4.6% Fortum 4.4% Algonquin Power & Utilities 4.2% New Energy Solar 4.2% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 3.6% Clearway Energy A Class 3.0% Acciona 2.7% Grenergy Renovables 2.6% TransAlta Renewables 2.4% Foresight Solar Fund 2.3% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.0% OPG Power Ventures 2.0%

At close of business on 31 August 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £49.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 26.3% Renewable energy developers 27.6% Renewable focused utilities 14.9% Biomass generation and production 6.0% Waste to energy 5.9% Energy storage 6.7% Renewable technology and service 2.6% Electricity networks 4.9% Liquidation portfolio 2.0% Carbon markets 1.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.8% 100.0%