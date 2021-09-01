Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, September 1
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 August 2021 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|China Suntien Green Energy
|8.3%
|China Everbright Environment
|5.9%
|SSE
|5.1%
|Drax Group
|5.1%
|National Grid
|4.9%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|4.8%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|4.7%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|4.7%
|RWE
|4.6%
|Fortum
|4.4%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|4.2%
|New Energy Solar
|4.2%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|3.6%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.0%
|Acciona
|2.7%
|Grenergy Renovables
|2.6%
|TransAlta Renewables
|2.4%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|2.3%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|2.0%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.0%
At close of business on 31 August 2021 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £49.7 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|26.3%
|Renewable energy developers
|27.6%
|Renewable focused utilities
|14.9%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.0%
|Waste to energy
|5.9%
|Energy storage
|6.7%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.6%
|Electricity networks
|4.9%
|Liquidation portfolio
|2.0%
|Carbon markets
|1.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.8%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|15.4%
|United Kingdom
|25.3%
|Global
|12.6%
|Europe (ex UK)
|20.6%
|China
|20.0%
|India
|2.0%
|Latin America
|2.3%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.8%
|100.0%
